Less than two months on the job, East Baton Rouge Parish School Superintendent Leslie M. Brown is taking immediate, emergency medical leave.
The 62-year-old Brown issued a letter to the community Monday evening announcing the move.
"This is certainly not how I had hoped to start this school year and my time in East Baton Rouge," Brown said. "Yet, as we know, life doesn’t always go as planned."
She said she requested leave from the School Board on Monday. Associate Superintendent Ben Necaise is taking over as her designee while she's on leave.
"As this is a personal and private matter, there will be no additional comments at this time," school system spokeswoman Taylor Gast said in a separate statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Brown. We wish her a speedy recovery."
Tramelle Howard, vice president of the board, said he first learned along with everyone else, when the news broke Monday night.
“It’s news and a shock to me,” Howard said.
Howard said he’s not aware of any prior medical issues with Brown. He said that during the search process that led to Brown’s hiring in mid-June, Brown underwent a physical, and board members were informed about it.
“At some point her medical history did come up and as far I was concerned everything was fine and good,” Howard said.
An indication of health issues came up when Brown did not attend Thursday night’s parish School Board meeting. An announcement was made that night that Brown was ill and could not attend, but no other details were given. Necaise took her place that night.
Howard said he knows nothing about the illness that kept her home that night and said he was not aware that it was exceptional in any way.
Brown took over the state's second largest traditional school district on Aug. 3. She replaced Warren Drake, who retired in July.
Prior to coming to Baton Rouge, Brown had spent seven years as chief of portfolio services for Broward County public schools in Florida. Brown, 62, has more than 41 years of experience in education, almost all of it in Florida.
Here's Brown's letter:
"Dear EBRPSS families
"I am writing to share some difficult personal news; I must step away from our work and take emergency medical leave beginning today. This is certainly not how I had hoped to start this school year and my time in East Baton Rouge. Yet, as we know, life doesn’t always go as planned.
"Earlier today, I informed our school board and our leadership team about my emergency leave. As you know, they are fully committed to our students, teachers, principals, other team members, families, and every member of our community. I have no doubt that they will continue to guide our district in a positive direction during my absence.
"While I am out, I ask that you please continue to do exactly what you have been doing. I have been so inspired by the way you all have worked closely together during the start of this unprecedented year. The images of our teachers and students engaged in learning will be front and center in my mind during my leave — not only because they bring me great joy but because I believe so strongly in what we can do together. Since I arrived here, I have spent every day thinking about how grateful I am to be a part of such a warm and welcoming community that cares so deeply for our children.
"It is important to me that you hear this news from me first. I appreciate each and every one of you and look forward to getting back to our work just as soon as I am able. Until then, I know you will be in great hands with Ben Necaise, associate superintendent, as my designee. We will communicate regularly and ensure the community is served. I will be thinking of you and sending my very best wishes as you build on our district’s strong start to the school year.
Sincerely,
Leslie M. Brown"