LSU student government president Stone Cox tested positive for the coronavirus, he said in a video posted by the university on Twitter.
Cox said in the video that after filling out LSU's TIGER Check Daily Symptom Checker, he realized he needed to get tested. He got tested at one of LSU's testing locations and the result came back positive.
"Thanks to carrying out my daily symptom checker and going to get a test very quickly and isolating, I was able to slow the spread of coronavirus," Cox said in the video.
LSU offers free coronavirus testing daily at the corner of Tower Drive and Free Speech Alley in front of the Student Union. The university is asking students, faculty and staff to use their app daily to check for symptoms and report cases.
Help stop the spread of COVID-19. Fill out the Daily Symptom Checker and get tested.