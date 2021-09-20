A small electrical fire Monday morning that blew a transformer at Westdale Middle School in Baton Rouge forced the school to dismiss early. Now, it's keeping the school closed Tuesday as well.
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system notified parents late Monday afternoon that Entergy had yet to restore power at the 5650 Claycut Road campus, so the middle school needs to stay closed another day.
Alex Stubbs, a spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, said the fire occurred in an electrical closet in the school gym, but she said that there was minimal damage and no one was hurt.
Curt Monte, a spokesman for the Baton Rouge Fire Department, said firefighters arrived at the school about 9 a.m.
“They had some oil on the ground from the transformer blowing,” Monte said. “It was burning, but it was quickly extinguished.”
Stubbs said that, after it became clear that Entergy was not going to be able to restore power as quickly as initially thought, the school decided around 11:30 a.m. to start the process of dismissing students early for the day. School normally lets out at 2:25 p.m.
Westdale Middle has about 800 students enrolled, with about 675 in attendance Monday. A fire station is located next door to the school.