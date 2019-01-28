Tangipahoa and East Feliciana Parish schools will start two hours later than normal on Tuesday because of forecasted cold weather and the possibility of freezing rain or snow.

The Tangipahoa Parish school system announced in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon that all the parish's public schools will delay the start of school Tuesday.

Superintendent Melissa Stilley said the worst of the weather should move out of the area by 8 a.m.

"This is the time frame when we would traditionally have school buses on the roads, beginning their routes in the dark, and I cannot ask our employees nor our children to put themselves in harm’s way when we know the forecast calls for the most dangerous conditions to be during this period,” Stilley said in the Facebook post.

While the bus pickups and school start times will be delayed, dismissals will remain at the regular times.

Twelve-month employees are still asked to arrive at schools at the normal times, if possible. School Food Service employees will report at 7 a.m. under the delay.