Longtime East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard, the target of a failed recall attempt after being seen shopping online during a controversial meeting, and who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after an altercation with a teenager, said Friday she will not seek re-election this fall.
Bernard has been on the school board for a dozen years. She qualified for this year's race in July and her name will still be on the ballot.
"This has been a very difficult decision and I apologize for the unfortunate timing in that my name will continue to be on the November ballot, however, I will not be an active candidate," she said in a statement sent to area news media. "It has been a great honor and privilege to serve as your School Board Member during this time. I have worked hard to represent you and to lead improvements for our students and our community, and I will continue to work in your best interest until the end of the term."
In late 2020, Bernard pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from her 2018 arrest at a teen party in her neighborhood. She had been charged with simple battery and entering and remaining after being forbidden following a profanity-laced confrontation a Lakeside home. With her plea, prosecutors dropped the battery complaint.
She had been accused of putting her hands to the neck of a young party-goer.
Spokesman Randy Hayden said that because Bernard is in a three-person race, she must remain on the ballot. He said that when he spoke to the Secretary of State's office Thursday about Bernard's decision, he was told that how the race concludes depends on how Bernard fares.
If she wins outright in November, she can refuse the position and a new election would have to be held.
If she makes a runoff, she could withdraw after votes are certified and the other person in the runoff would be declared the winner.
Ballots have already been printed, Hayden said.
A group of protesters began a recall effort after Bernard said in a 2020 television interview that people needed to know more about the life of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, and later was seen shopping online for clothes amid a board debate over renaming Lee High School. The board later renamed the high school Liberty High. Bernard voted for the name change.
Bernard was first elected to the board in 2010 and was re-elected to a third term in July 2018, just weeks before the incident at the party, after no one qualified to run against her. She vowed in 2018 to complete her term.
Metro editor Kelly P. Kissel contributed to this report.