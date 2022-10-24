The night before 21 Livingston Parish bus drivers went on strike Friday, calling for higher pay and better working conditions, driver Victoria McDonald urged the parish school board to address an ongoing crisis.
“What can bus drivers do that would possibly allow us to make more than the bare minimum?" she asked. "Some of us can’t even survive on this.”
District leaders have said repeatedly that Livingston Parish has a dire shortage of bus drivers to ferry students to and from area schools. Recently, school administrators and coaches have started taking courses to become bus drivers to fill in the gaps brought on by low pay, a long training process and the strain of covering extra routes.
Roughly 18 routes have sat unfilled into the school year, stretching administrators and drivers thin as they desperately find ways to get kids to their destinations. Substitute drivers might help, but they are rarely available and hard to come by in some portions of the parish.
“I would like to be recognized for being part of a team to get these kids back and forth to school. I’m tired of being paid not what I’m worth," said McDonald. "I think I stand for all the bus drivers when I say if something doesn’t change, it’s only going to get majorly worse.”
The board ended up approving a measure to pay bus drivers an additional $10 per extra route, and created a driver team of 30 leaders who would be paid $1,500 more each year.
But on Friday, 21 of the district's 300 drivers did not report for work to run their afternoon routes. The measures the board had taken, it seemed, were not sufficient for at least a fraction of the district's drivers.
“If people can’t pay their bills, they’re not going to stay with this job,” McDonald said at the meeting.
McDonald added that she is at the point where she struggles to pay her own bills. She currently doesn't have a car because her engine broke and she can't afford to make the repairs.
The driver absences largely affected the Livingston and Walker communities, said Livingston Parish Public Schools spokesperson Delia Taylor.
Some parents were notified via the district's "Remind" system that the drivers would be absent Friday, Taylor said. She added that the drivers did not contact district administration to report their absences or to formally file a reason for their absences apart from entering a sick day.
The district was able to cover the absent driver routes with other drivers, or parents made arrangements for their children to be picked up.
“No child was left unattended,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said. “At every affected campus, our school administrators and teachers stayed with those students until proper transportation was available – either by being picked up by a family member or by being transported home by a school official.”
Although Murphy noted some of the drivers wrote in their personal messages that they planned to not report for work on Monday, only one driver was absent by midday Monday, officials said.
In a letter to employees, students and parents, Murphy said that, while drivers work part-time hours, they are considered full time and the district pays for 75% of their healthcare costs. They receive 10 sick days annually.
He also noted that, in the last two years, the district has increased pay for all contracted bus drivers by $1,500 annually. They have also received a few stipends — two separate payments of $1,000 and $750 in 2021, and $1,000 plus a 3% supplement approved earlier this year. That amount will be paid out on Nov. 4, 2022 and May 5, 2023.
The school board also recently approved the creation of a special taxing district that could collect money to raise salaries and attract workers.
School Board member Kellee Dickerson, who ultimately voted against the additional $10 per route extra measure, said those types of alleged solutions are "band-aids" in the long-term.
She has heard from about 50-60 bus drivers, who told her they must contend with discipline situations on sometimes cramped buses where the air doesn't circulate. When the windows are closed in the rain, everything fogs up.
The hottest days are unbearable, she said. The stress of covering other routes exacerabates everything — and the paycheck doesn't make it easier.
"We do not pay our people well enough at all," Dickerson said. They deserve so much more."
There are exhausted drivers undergoing chemotherapy, she added. There are drivers on food stamps.
“They feel like they’re not being heard and it’s not being addressed, and I think that’s making the problems more intense,” she said. “I honestly can’t blame them either. They need to be supported and they need the help.”