Colleges and universities would retain the authority to boost student fees for another year under a bill that won approval Thursday in the House Education Committee.

The proposal, House Bill 26, next faces action in the full House, which overwhelmingly approved a longer extension in the regular session.

That plan died in the Senate, in part because senators were concerned about possible fee hikes in the midst of a pandemic that has crippled finances for lots of families.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jerome "Zee" Zeringue, R-Houma and sponsor of the bill, successfully offered an amendment in committee to extend the fee authority through the end of the 2021 academic year, not 2023 as originally planned.

Zeringue told the committee that, while he cannot speak for the Senate, he has "every assurance" that the modified bill will not spark the concerns that the earlier one did.

He said his latest proposal is aimed at striking a balance between the financial needs of colleges and the concerns of senators.

Zeringue also noted that five percent of revenue raised by student fee increases has to be used for need-based aid for Louisiana's most vulnerable students.

The current authority for colleges is set to expire on June 30.

The legislation would take effect upon the signature of Gov. John Bel Edwards rather than in August, like most bills, to give colleges flexibility before fall classes start.

The original law took effect for the 2015-16 academic year.

The bill was backed by Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed, LSU Interim President Tom Galligan, University of Louisiana System President Jim Henderson, the Council for a Better Louisiana and the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.

Reed said college leaders have never abused their authority to boost fees.

"We do not take this lightly," she said.

"We know we have to make sure students have an opportunity to come into higher education but there is a lot of uncertainity."

Reed, in response to questions, said some colleges and universities provided refunds to students for certain housing and food costs after in-person classes were canceled in March.

Several committee members were surprised that the issue was before them after the House approved Zeringue's first try at the topic 96-0 on May 15.

"I thought we have already been down this road," said Rep. Phillip Tarver, R-Lake Charles and a member of the committee.

Rep. Barbara Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge and others on the panel said they favored extending the fee authority for three years but that granting it for one year will allow legislators to re-open the topic in 2021.

"This at least gives us the opportunity to come back next year and pass the broader bill then," Freiberg said.

The special session ends on June 30.