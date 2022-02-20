Superintendent Sito Narcisse has quietly lowered the lofty ambitions of his plan to turn public high schools in Baton Rouge into early colleges, reducing from four to one the number of college-level advanced courses that ninth-graders will be required to enroll in next school year.
And that lone course can now be an Advanced Placement course. Initially, Narcisse called for requiring only dual enrollment offered directly by colleges, a move that worried educators and parents who favor AP over dual enrollment.
The overall goal, though, remains to dramatically increase the number of students who earn enough college credits to earn an associate’s degree or an industry-based credential while still in high school.
Getting an associate’s degree while still in high school is a rarity. In 2019, only 148 graduating seniors in Louisiana managed that feat.
Narcisse is showcasing a revised version of his initiative, dubbed Pathways to Bright Futures, at a series of seven informational sessions. He’s held forums already at Northeast and Broadmoor high schools.
“I know this is going to be a shift for some people in our community, but the reality is our job is to accelerate, provide more opportunity for all kids,” Narcisse said at the session held Tuesday at Broadmoor High.
Five more sessions are planned, including one Tuesday night at Istrouma High and one Wednesday night at McKinley High. The final session is scheduled for March 14 at Baton Rouge Magnet High, where many parents have been critical of the program.
Narcisse also held workshops in December and January to explain the program to the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. It’s not clear, though, if the board will decide to vote on the initiative or if it will just step aside and allow Narcisse to move forward.
Mum about changes
The Narcisse administration has not publicly acknowledged these recent changes from the program’s original incarnation. In response to written questions from The Advocate, Chief of Staff Caron Smith would not confirm that these are changes, but did not contradict The Advocate’s characterization of them as changes.
Smith has been fielding most of the questions posed during the information sessions.
“The requirement is that students take at least one advanced course (each year), but you can take more advanced courses,” Smith said. “You’re not limited to one.”
Smith also made clear that students are now welcome to take AP courses if they prefer. The district preference for dual enrollment in the original version of the initiative was a key sticking point with some local educators and parents who argue that many colleges, especially those outside of Louisiana, place more value on AP courses than dual enrollment.
“We’re not limiting access to AP courses,” Smith said. “We’re offering more options for students. If you elect to take an AP course, great. We support you in that. But you also there’s the option to take more DE courses that our post-secondary partners will now be offering to you.”
Honors courses, however, won’t be part of that select club.
“We define advanced courses as being AP or dual enrollment courses,” Smith said.
Drop or withdraw
School officials have publicly acknowledged walking back a key selling point of the program.
At the unveiling of Pathways to Bright Futures in December, Narcisse promised that students could go through an entire dual enrollment course and receive a final grade before deciding whether to put the class on their college transcript.
At a Jan. 20 board workshop, it was revealed that that was a “misconception” and is no longer in the cards. Instead, students who don’t want the grade from their dual enrollment class on their college transcript will have to do what college students have always done: drop or withdraw from the course.
In response to an Advocate question about this change, Smith said the district is still nailing this down precisely.
“This protocol is still being developed in collaboration with our partnering post-secondary institution,” she said.
At Baton Rouge Community College, which is partnering with the school system on the initiative, the deadline to drop is two weeks into the semester and the deadline to withdraw is about 10 weeks in. Students who withdraw as opposed to drop get a “W” added to their transcript.
BRCC Chancellor Willie Smith said it is longstanding BRCC policy that students need to drop or withdraw from a course if they don’t want that grade on their transcript. He said he’s not sure where Narcisse got the idea they could finish the course and still do that. He said BRCC can’t do what Narcisse was proposing, that it would run afoul of federal law and put at risk its accreditation.
Access or mandate
The merits of requiring, as opposed to simply offering, more advanced courses has dominated the debate over Pathways to Bright Futures. School officials rarely acknowledge that any force at all is coming into play. Instead, they’ve stuck closely to inviting language, word like “access” and “opportunity,” to describe what they are doing.
At the end of the Broadmoor High meeting, parent Tommy Campbell confronted Narcisse.
“Why can’t we have access without mandates?” Campbell asked.
Narcisse rejected that framing. The superintendent insisted once again that he’s simply expanding access to opportunities that many children, particularly for low-income families, don’t currently have. Narcisse also expressed optimism that high school students in Baton Rouge can handle college-level work.
“I fundamentally believe that the reality is children want more access and opportunities to learn a whole lot more stuff,” Narcisse said. “It’s we as adults that sometimes tend to limit them.”
Campbell, however, was not swayed.
“‘Access’ is not the same as ‘mandate,’” he continued. “You can give all the access to AP, dual enrollment, everything without a mandate.”
“I appreciate your feedback,” Narcissed responded. “We just fundamentally disagree on this.”
Glen Oaks mysteries
One area of uncertainty is what’s been happening at Glen Oaks High School.
The school is piloting the concept. In August, at least 70 ninth-graders enrolled in world geography and French courses taught by visiting instructors from Baton Rouge Community College.
Narcisse has painted a rosy picture of how things have gone so far.
“About 90% of the students have passed their courses among the ninth-graders at Glen Oaks High School,” Narcisse said at a Jan. 20 board workshop.
At least 40 to 50 Glen Oaks High ninth-graders, however, never enrolled in those BRCC courses.
School officials say the students who didn't take those classes include transitional ninth-graders who have yet to complete their eighth-grade requirements, ninth-graders who are repeating the year, special education students in nongraded courses and students who transferred to Glen Oaks too late to add the BRCC courses.
School officials have been silent as to how many Glen Oaks ninth-graders actually earned college credit in the fall.
Smith with BRCC told The Advocate that 45 students earned college credit for French credit and 43 earned it for geography. He said the community college, according to its count, 69% of the participating Glen Oaks High students managed to earn at least one college credit.
“We want to get better. It was good for a pilot,” Smith said. “We want to improve.”
“We want to make sure we are not setting students up to fail,” he added.
It’s not clear, though, why so many Glen Oaks students failed to earn college credit, whether they dropped or withdrew from the course, or whether their grades fell short of C, the minimum grade to earn credit.
When asked at Tuesday’s session at Broadmoor High about the Glen Oaks pilot, Chief of Staff Smith said the district would likely post online new information about how the pilot is going, but by week’s end had yet to do so. The Advocate has requested that information as well, but has yet to receive anything.
Mary Juneau, a parent of a child at Baton Rouge Magnet High and another child enrolling in ninth-grade there this fall, is an outspoken critic of Pathways to Bright Futures. On Monday, her attorney filed a lengthy public records request seeking information about the Glen Oaks pilot. According to state law, she was supposed to get some kind of response by Friday, three full business days after she submitted her request, but she did not.
Juneau said the dearth of information on the pilot does not give her confidence that the initiative will work when expanded districtwide.
“You can’t duplicate a program that is this mired in mystery,” she said.