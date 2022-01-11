A coalition of civil rights groups is urging state lawmakers leading redistricting to draw new maps that add another minority seat on Louisiana's top school board.

The request was submitted Monday to the state House and Senate Governmental Affairs committees.

A special session is scheduled from Feb. 1-20 to redraw boundaries for the state's congressional delegation, the Legislature, the Public Service Commission and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, which sets policies for about 700,000 public school students.

Defining fairness is tough part about redrawing congressional districts The legislative road tour has been hearing conflicting ideas about how to redraw Louisiana’s six U.S. House districts to best fit the state’s …

BESE has 11 members, with eight elected from single-member districts and three at-large members named by the governor.

The current configuration includes two majority-minority districts, which means a district in which Black residents, who make up a minority of the state's population, comprise a majority of the BESE district.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, was not part of the request but said Tuesday the issue is worth pursuing.

"There is an opportunity to create an additional minority seat and we are certainly going to be exploring that option," Fields said in an interview.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The request came from the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana, Urban League of Louisiana and former BESE member Linda Johnson of Plaquemine, who once held one of BESE's two minority seats.

+5 Civil rights groups push for redistricting to increase chance of second Black Louisiana lawmaker A coalition of major civil rights organizations demanded Monday that Louisiana legislators redraw election districts to increase the chance th…

"Nearly half of Louisiana residents under the age of 18 and eligible to attend public schools in the state or will be in coming years are Black or Latino, but Black and Latino Louisianans are severely underrepresented on the BESE," the groups said in a statement that accompanied the letter.

"Current maps deny voters of color in northern Louisiana a meaningful opportunity to elect candidates of their choice," they said.

A similar issued slowed approval of new maps when BESE boundaries were revamped a decade ago.

Lawmakers failed to agree on a plan during a special session in April, 2011, partly because of efforts to boost the percentage of Black voters in the two majority-minority districts.

The new boundaries eventually won House approval 94-0 and passed the Senate 33-1.