A power outage Wednesday morning at the central office cut off more than 70 East Baton Rouge Parish public schools from the internet.
The internet connectivity to schools came down after Central Office, located at 1050 S. Foster Drive in Baton Rouge, lost electrical power, according to a news release that went out at 9:30 a.m. School sites, unlike Central Office, still have power, air-conditioning and working phones. The 14 charter school overseen by the school system are unaffected by the outage and functioning normally.
Email is not working, so families who need to reach their schools are encouraged to call their schools on the phone.
Alex Stubbs, chief of communications for the school system, said school officials first learned that there was an outage at 11 p.m. Tuesday, but its severity was not clear until around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
"We’re hoping to have it resolved before end of day today," Stubbs said.
Stubbs said a backup generator that powers Central Office during outages like those after Hurricane Ida last month failed Wednesday due to a "mechanical error" and is being looked at as well. She said the generator is inspected weekly and was functioning normally at last check.
Stubbs said no employees, except those working on restoration, are currently at Central Office. Everyone either stayed home this morning to telework or came to work and went back home after it became clear that power would be out for awhile, she said.
Central Office employees who haven't yet done so are urged to contact their direct supervisor about working from home while the power remains out.