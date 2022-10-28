Less than six months after coming onboard to big fanfare and pushing ambiguous plans to make schools safer, the director of security for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system has quietly resigned.
Robert McGarner turned in his resignation notice on Friday, Oct. 14, according to a spokesman for the school district, and the school system is beginning the hunt to replace him.
McGarner, who spent 32 years with Baton Rouge police before retiring in 2020 as deputy police chief, is well known in local law enforcement circles. But he had a tumultuous tenure as head of security for the parish school system. His signature initiative, to hire 26 unarmed deputies in-house, was changed and then later shelved due to higher-than-anticipated costs.
And McGarner’s “tell it like it is” public appearances did not always mesh well with his new boss, Superintendent Sito Narcisse, who is careful and controlled in what he says and what information he shares.
McGarner’s hiring was announced in a surprise March 31 press conference attended by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
Narcisse said at the time he liked McGarner’s “solution-oriented” approach.
"We believe he will be an asset to our team and a role model to our young people,” Narcisse said.
McGarner said he intended to make a big dent in solving the many problems with school security he was already seeing.
“I may not be able to solve them all, but I guarantee I’m going to be able to solve enough of them,” McGarner said then.
The May 24 mass murder at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, put McGarner’s plans under an immediate microscope.
McGarner had just proposed switching from paying sheriff’s deputies hours for school security to hiring officers in-house. McGarner insisted the school system would still use the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office to patrol the exterior of school campuses and focus more on elementary schools. But he’d set aside no money in his department budget for that purpose and instead looked to land federal grants to help pay for that and other costs.
In all, McGarner proposed hiring 26 unarmed safety officers, enough for every middle and high school, but none for elementary schools like Robb Elementary — McGarner said he hoped later to have money to add security officers to elementary schools. These individuals would focus more on school discipline and mentoring children than the school resource officers they were replacing. It was a response to criticism that having law enforcement in schools is counterproductive and that it brings children into contact with the criminal justice system at too early an age.
On July 14, the board voted 6-1 to go a different route and arm the new safety officers amid arguments that that would be better if there was a future school shooting. With the new school just weeks away, McGarner promised to start hiring people immediately. The new job was posted the next day, but no one was hired.
District leaders instead put the hiring on hold and negotiated a new deal with the Sheriff’s office as well as BRPD. It increased their hourly rate from $35 to $42 an hour, closer to what those officers make when working other private security details. Prior to the pandemic, the school system paid deputies $30 an hour for security services with the Sheriff's Office.
Narcisse later told the School Board that new cost estimates led him to reconsider moving security in-house. The new unanticipated expenses included $1.4 million for new vehicles, which works out to about $55,000 each for 26 vehicles. Other new items included $273,000 for uniforms and $164,000 for guns and ammunition.
McGarner and Narcisse had been at odds before.
On June 2, McGarner spoke in unsparing terms to the School Board about his many concerns with the security of school campuses, saying he “can’t wrap his mind around” what he’s seeing.
“We’re in bad shape. Just to be honest with you all, honest with the community,” McGarner said. “Some of this stuff should’ve been taken care of 25, 30 years ago.”
Board member Jill Dyason questioned McGarner’s statement, rattling off various things previous school leaders had done to improve school security.
Visibly uncomfortable, Narcisse tried to get McGarner to shift to discussing various “action steps” the school district was undertaking to improve school security.
The next day, Narcisse sent School Board members an email saying he’d talked to McGarner and the security department about his presentation the night before.
“We wanted to apologize for suggesting that the district has done nothing concerning building safety and protocols to improve safety for schools,” Narcisse wrote. “The board and district has done a lot to help make schools safe since the (1999) Columbine tragedy.”