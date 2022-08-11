Even before he started his job as LSU's executive vice president and provost this month, longtime Oregon State University administrator Roy Haggerty had experience tapping Louisiana resources to benefit higher education.
While interim dean of OSU's College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, the school selected Gulf Island Shipyards in Houma to build three 185-foot research ships for use on the Atlantic Ocean, Pacific Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.
“I was responsible for helping to select the shipyard to build the ship," he said. "We selected the shipyard in Houma, so while I was interim dean I selected the shipyard to build a ship that LSU will help operate even before I came here.”
Haggerty started in his new role Aug. 1, moving to Baton Rouge after 26 years at Oregon State. After serving as interim dean in Corvallis, he was the dean of OSU's College of Science. The Stanford graduate also served as an associate vice president of research previously.
Tate removed Haggerty's predecessor in his first week at LSU last year. Stacia Haynie had been in charge of academics and curricula at LSU since 2018. Tate said at the time that somes a "fresh start" was required in certain areas, and that the change was "not meant to imply that things aren't going well." Haynie returned to a post in the College of Humanities & Social Services.
At LSU, Haggerty is the chief academic officer for all campuses statewide and is the chief academic adviser to LSU President William F. Tate IV. As the university's second-in-command, he's essentially in charge of implementing Tate's Scholarship First agenda that focuses on agriculture, biotechnology, coast, defense and energy.
"These are topics and themes that are deeply important to the future of Louisiana and I’m just looking forward to helping him move all of those things forward," he said in an interview this week.
In 2017, the National Science Foundation awarded Oregon State $121.88 million to build the first of three regional class research vessels to probe ocean acidification, hypoxia and sea level rise, and additional money has followed. The University of Rhode Island will also help operate one of the vessels through a consortium, a statement from Oregon State said.
Haggerty said that while Louisiana faces challenges, "I’ve just been blown away by the quality of the people here.”
“LSU is just a tremendously important institution for the state of Louisiana and to the region," Haggerty said. "I’m attracted to places that can have such an enormous impact on the people of the institution’s community."
While reinforcing Tate's Scholarship First agenda, Haggerty said he also wants to make sure students are well-rounded and equipped with knowledge that will make them productive in the workforce.
"In order to make those agenda items successful, we have to have excellent arts and humanities because we’re a comprehensive university," he said. "So the students studying energy also need to learn to write and speak Spanish and learn history. The whole university is important to the scholarship first pentagon.”
In a statement announcing Haggerty's appointment to the role in May, Tate said he and Haggerty share a vision of focusing on the academic success of all students.
"A distinguished scholar and academic leader, Dr. Haggerty’s record aligns with our Scholarship First agenda focused on the areas of agriculture, biotechnology, coast, defense and energy,” Tate said in the announcement. “Moreover, he and I share an intellectual commitment to advance our strategic planning in a more expansive fashion to include the totality of our academic community."
Haggerty graduated with a bachelor's degree in geology from the University of Alberta in Canada in 1990, moving on to earn his master's and doctorate in hydrogeology from Stanford.
Becoming an assistant professor at Oregon State University shortly after graduating from Stanford, Haggerty moved up to associate professor and associate vice president of research, among other positions, before becoming dean of its College of Science in 2017. His role in Louisiana is simple, he said.
"I'm just really excited to help lead LSU forward for all Louisianans and to do good work for the state of Louisiana," he said.