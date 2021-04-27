The search for LSU's next president continues Tuesday with another round of interviews for the rest of the 8 semi-finalists still in the running for the top position.
Five candidates will be interviewed Tuesday starting at 9 a.m., including the provost at the University of South Carolina, William F. Tate IV who put in his applicatation last minute.
The interviews are open to the public virtually and can be accessed via Zoom at this link.
Public comment is allowed. Those interested in making public comments should submit a request to president-search@lsu.edu by 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, and must be present.
Here's the schedule for today's interviews:
- 9:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.: Kelvin Droegemeier, Ph.D., Former Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, U.S. Government
- 10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Break
- 10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.: Ronald (Ron) Clark, M.A., Major General & Chief of Staff, United States Indo-Pacific Command, Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii, United States Army
- 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Lunch
- 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.: Lt. Gen. (Ret) Jeffrey (Jeff) Talley, Ph.D., President & CEO of The P3i Group, LLC
- 1:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Break
- 2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.: Rustin M. Moore, DVM, Ph.D., Professor and Dean, College of Veterinary Medicine, The Ohio State University
- 3:15 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Break Until: Final Discussion
- 3:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. William Tate IV, Provost, University of South Carolina.
- 4:45 p.m. – Final Discussion
The additional candidates were previously interviewed on Monday.
These are the 3 candidates who interviewed Monday:
- Laurence Alexander
- Jim Henderson
- Jay Dardenne