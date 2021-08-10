A controversial plan that would reduce the number of D- and F-rated public schools by changing how key tests are scored is going back to the drawing boards.

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, who made the proposal earlier this year, plans to ask Louisiana’s top school board on Aug. 17 to set up a work group to study the issue after Brumley’s initial idea sparked a political uproar.

If the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education goes along with Brumley's request, which is expected, any changes in how schools are calculated will be delayed indefinitely.

The issue focuses on all-important school performance scores, which are linked to letter grades the state issues annually to public schools and school districts.

Under current rules, whether students meet learning targets and how they compare to their peers counts for 25% of the score.

Brumley proposed raising that to 38%, which he said is similar to the national average.

Critics said doing so would water down the results, and make public schools appear better than they really are.

They also said the sweeping change got too little discussion before it was unveiled.

In an unusual move, state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education President Sandy Holloway asked that the issue be pulled from BESE's June agenda which is what happened.

Brumley is now prepared to ask the board to allow Holloway to name a three-member workgroup of BESE members to study the issue, build a consensus for change and consult with national experts in student assessments and related issues.

"Dr. Brumley appreciates the need to build consensus around the growth component of the accountability formula," his office said in a statement.

"He also acknowledges that student outcomes have stagnated in recent years and growth might be an opportunity to fuel increased performance."

Brumley also noted that the Louisiana Accountability Commission, which advises BESE, recommended that the growth factor count for 47.5% of the score, which the superintendent said was too much.

Brumley's original recommendation to raise growth from 25% of the score to 38% was backed by the Louisiana Association of Superintendents.

Mike Faulk, executive director of the group, said a study on the issue "solidifies what you are going to do in the future."

"When Cade made his recommendation it was based on what the national average is," said Faulk, former superintendent of public schools in Central.

The issue is in the spotlight at a time when test scores and letter grades are both under scrutiny.

State officials last week announced results of annual spring exams in math, English, science and social studies fell in virtually every school system amid classroom disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

That has led to renewed calls for the state to seek a federal waiver to not issue public school letter grades this year.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.