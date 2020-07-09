The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will consider Thursday whether to go along with or buck an outside evaluator’s recommendation to deny four applicants seeking to open new charter schools in Baton Rouge.

The School Board will also hold its first debate on its proposed $463 million 2020-21 general operating budget. The budget, which is up for approval when the board meets again on July 16, is in flux thanks to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The proposed budget balances spending with revenue, but school leaders are wary that could change as the virus continues to hamper Louisiana’s economy.

Also on Thursday, the board will debate a proposal to increase the medical insurance premiums for most active employees and some retirees by 9.9% starting Jan. 1, 2021.

The board will meet at 4 p.m., an hour earlier than normal, and in virtual format only. Those who want to speak on items can submit comments online that will then be read into the record.

The latest charter school applicants submitted their applications in early March, but due to the coronavirus, the school system was given an extra month to review them.

Mary “Katie” Blunschi, a former school administrator in Baton Rouge, is once again the school system’s legally required outside evaluator. She’s recommending the board reject all four applicants.

If the board goes along with her recommendations — it has disagreed with Blunschi at times in years past — all four applicants have the option of appealing to BESE to obtain a Type 2 charter that would allow them to draw students from across Louisiana. Applicants that want a Type 2 charter, however, by state law have to apply first to the local school board, which could award them a limited charter contract that would restrict them to students in the district boundaries.

Here are the four new proposed charter schools:

Louisiana Connections Academy. This virtual K-12 school would start with 500 students in 2021-22 and grow to 3,100 students by 2025-26. It’s the second attempt to revive Louisiana Connections Academy, which operated in Baton Rouge from 2011 to 2017.

Louisiana Rebirth Blended Learning Academy. This virtual high school would start with 2,500 students in 2021-22 and grow to 3,500 students by 2024-25. It would focus on students ages 16 to 22 who are on probation from either juvenile detention or adult incarceration.

Pathways in Education-East Baton Rouge. This alternative high school would start with 300 students in 2021-22 and top out at 350 students the following year.

Supreme Academy. This middle/high school would start with 300 students in grades six through eight in 2021-22 and grow to 700 students in grades six through 12 by 2025-26. It is looking to locate at 7600 Airline Highway.

The two proposed virtual schools make more sense as Type 2 charter schools given the number of students they are seeking to enroll. The backers of Louisiana Rebirth Blended Learning Academy even asked the School Board to deny the application so it can then apply for a Type 2 charter.

Blunschi raises several concerns about the Louisiana Connections Academy proposal: lots of competition already; low math, English scores and graduation rates at other Connections Academy schools; the quality of the curriculum; the low target for children from poorer socioeconomic backgrounds; and three of its eight board members not living in this parish.

In her recommended denial of Pasadena, California-based Pathways in Education, which operates 10 alternative high schools across the country, Blunschi points to the poor performance of its two schools in Shreveport, which both have F academic letter grades. The School Board adopted a policy last year that charter groups with schools already operating in Louisiana need letter grades of at least a C to get approved for a new school in Baton Rouge.

And as for Supreme Academy, Blunschi suggests that while the application is “very comprehensive,” many other schools in Baton Rouge already have similar offerings. Supreme Academy would focus on arts and technology. Blunschi lists 12 schools nearby offering one or both.

The board on Thursday also will review the school system’s proposed general operating budget, which anticipates finishing the 2020-21 fiscal year with $26.5 million in unrestricted funds, about the same level of reserves the system finished with the prior year.

Sales tax collections, however, are still in doubt thanks to the coronavirus. Also, uncertain is enrollment, with many families struggling to decide how best to educate their children amid the pandemic.

The proposed medical insurance 9.9% premium hike would apply to employees, active and retired, who participate in the popular Core and Buy Up plans offered by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana. Those increases would have a range. For instance, for active employees, a single employee on the Core plan would pay $8.71 more a month, while those with a spouse and children enrolled in the more generous Buy Up plan would pay $83.16 more a month.

Employees in Community Blue, a special Blue Cross plan with a limited network of medical providers, would see their rates decrease by 38%. Retirees using Medicare Advantage plans offered through Humana would see no premium changes.