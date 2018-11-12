BR.suathleticpenalties[seqn}.111716 (copy)
Shrubbery spells out 'SOUTHERN,' with A.W. Mumford football stadium in background, at entrance to campus, Wed., Nov. 16, 2017.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

An electrical issue has forced Southern University to issue a delayed start, the school announced on Twitter early Monday morning.

Campus will open at noon and classes will resume at 1 p.m. Dinning halls are closed and meals will be served in the Union food court.

A WBRZ report said that at least a dozen buildings have experienced electrical problems and that the lab school is closed for the day.

The affected buildings include: 

  • The Law Center and Law Annex
  • Higgins Hall
  • Mayberry Dining Hall
  • Dunn Dining Hall
  • John B. Cade Library
  • J.S. Clark Annex
  • Donald Wade House
  • Southern University Museum of Art
  • Lottie B. Anthony Administrative Building
  • Bradford Residential Hall
  • Boley Residential Hall
  • Southern University Lab School (closed for the day)

The school is Tweeting updates as they become available.

