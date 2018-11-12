An electrical issue has forced Southern University to issue a delayed start, the school announced on Twitter early Monday morning.
Campus will open at noon and classes will resume at 1 p.m. Dinning halls are closed and meals will be served in the Union food court.
A WBRZ report said that at least a dozen buildings have experienced electrical problems and that the lab school is closed for the day.
The affected buildings include:
- The Law Center and Law Annex
- Higgins Hall
- Mayberry Dining Hall
- Dunn Dining Hall
- John B. Cade Library
- J.S. Clark Annex
- Donald Wade House
- Southern University Museum of Art
- Lottie B. Anthony Administrative Building
- Bradford Residential Hall
- Boley Residential Hall
- Southern University Lab School (closed for the day)
The school is Tweeting updates as they become available.