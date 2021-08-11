State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley on Wednesday announced a three-prong, $132 million plan to recover learning loss highlighted by last week's announcement that key test scores fell in math, English, science and social studies.

Brumley also said officials in Louisiana's 69 school districts will be required to spell out how they plan to use part of their $4 billion in federal stimulus dollars to help students reach targeted academic achievement levels.

The outline marked the superintendent's first detailed comments since the state announced on Aug. 4 that test scores fell by five percentage points on LEAP 2025, a significant drop.

The results were the initial snapshot of how students fared during the pandemic-plagued 2020-21 school year.

The three areas that will be the focus of the "Louisiana Comeback" campaign are academic recovery and acceleration, including tutoring and summer school programs; professional development for teachers and reconnecting students and their families with public schools after a year where distance learning was common for all or part of the school year.

"It is this idea of asking systems across the state, our traditional public and public charter schools, to join hands, lock arms around a few key investment areas where we can all go together as a state," Brumley told reporters.

He said the drop in math scores was double that of English, virtual learners scored 15 percentage points behind students who relied on in-person learning and third- and fourth-graders especially suffered academically during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Department of Education has discretion over 10% of the $4 billion going to local school systems, and $90 million of that will be used for academic recovery and acceleration.

Brumley said that includes tutoring in math and English, using part of school days for literacy issues and ensuring high school students are on track to graduate on time with the use of individual graduation plans.

The state has identified the 50 public schools that showed the biggest drop in students achieving mastery -- the fourth of five academic levels and the state's key target -- and 50 others that showed the largest increase in students scoring unsatisfactory on LEAP 2025 -- the lowest achievement level.

"We want to be aggressive in pushing additional dollars in these particular schools so they can recover as fast as they can," he said.

Professional learning is set to get $26 million, including time during school days for rank-and-file teachers to meet with mentor teachers and to ensure each school has functioning leadership teams spelling out short- and long term goals.

Another $16 million will be used to re-engage students and families with public schools after a school year where virtual learning was at least part of the school year, and the entire school year for about 1 in 4 students.

That includes funds to hire more school counselors and social workers, resources to help with the mental health of students and a program to identify potential school dropouts.

Brumley said public schools that show the best results will be rewarded with financial and other awards.

