State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley's plan to overhaul how Louisiana rates public schools has sparked such a political uproar that leaders of the state's top school board took the unusual step of delaying debate on the issue that was supposed to begin Tuesday.

The proposal, which includes changes that would reduce the number of D- and F-rated schools, triggered pushback from critics. They said the move would water down academic standards in a state that has long been near the bottom for student achievement.

Leaders of some education advocacy groups said they were caught off guard by Brumley's plan, which earlier appeared headed for final approval on Wednesday.

Others complained to the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, which then yanked the item from the board's June agenda "until a future date."

"After digging into accountability recommendations and having questions myself, hearing from a variety of advocates and stakeholders on all sides, and hearing from other board members, BESE leadership is prepared to pull this off the agenda ... to allow for additional discussions about this important topic," BESE President Sandy Holloway said in a statement.

For his part, Brumley said Monday the delay means "some of the wind got taken out of the sails" over other parts of his plan that sparked little controversy, including approval for the state's first K-2 accountability system and steps to strengthen the high school diploma.

The flashpoint for the controversy is Brumley's proposal to change the way letter grades are calculated for schools and school districts.

Under current rules, whether students meet learning targets, regardless of actual test scores, and how they compare to their peers counts for 25% of the schools' annual school performance score, which is linked to a letter grade.

The overhaul would bump academic growth to 38% of the score.

Brumley said 38% is in line with other states.

He also said 54.6% of F-rated schools and 80.1% of D-rated schools get an A or B for student growth -- an especially vital barometer in troubled public schools.

Critics said the change would inflate student scores, and suddenly make schools and students appear to be performing better than they are.

They also said Louisiana already differs from many states by giving schools points for student growth compared to their peers, not just by improving their own scores.

Brumley said Monday that issue requires more work.

"The growth piece needs more consensus," he said. "I am not disputing that at all."

However, Brumley said the proposal stemmed from a recommendation of a BESE advisory panel -- called the Accountability Commission -- and that panel wanted to have academic growth count for an even more generous 47% of school scores.

Another point in dispute is the superintendent's plan to give schools credit for students who score 17 on the ACT, which is supposed to measure college readiness.

Composite scores on the ACT ranged from 0-36.

A 17 puts students in the 35th percentile, meaning they scored better than 35% of their peers.

Under current rules, schools get no points for students who score 17, 70 points for students who score 18 on the ACT and 80 points for those who score 19.

The overhaul would reward schools with 80 points for students who score 17, 18 or 19.

Brumley said the new policy is aimed at aligning scores with higher education benchmarks. He noted students who score a 17 on the ACT can qualify for a TOPS Tech award, which finances tuition at community and technical colleges.

The Pelican Institute for Public Policy questioned the move, asking "why would we move ACT standards backward to a level beneath competency while we are all working to raise the bar for student outcomes."

Kelli Bottger, director of political strategy for the American Federation for Children, said ACT officials say an 18 on the English portion of the exam and a 22 in math are "basic benchmarks" for college success.

Bottger said Monday BESE's decision to delay the issue makes sense, especially since key test scores from the spring of 2021 that make up the annual school performance scores are due soon.

"Parents and taxpayers deserve an accurate account of the learning loss our students faced as a result of the pandemic," she said.

"Any changes to mask true student achievement is a disservice to the students of Louisiana."

BESE Vice-President Kira Orange Jones cited changes around the ACT as one reason more time is needed "for important conversations and learning among board members."

The change that would benefit D- and F-rated schools won support from the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents and the Council for a Better Louisiana.

Officials of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry and Stand for Children, an education advocacy group, reserved judgment.