The state is making sweeping changes in how reading is taught to try to improve dismal literacy rates among Louisiana's youngest students, state officials said Monday.
The changes are focused around schools identifying and monitoring reading goals; high-quality instruction and intervention; ongoing professional growth for teachers in effective instruction and heavy support from families.
'We are making a fundamental shift in literacy instruction in our state," said Jena Chiasson, assistant state superintendent for teaching and learning in the state Department of Education.
Literacy was the key issue during the annual retreat by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, and came on the heels of more bad news when it comes to reading skills.
A total of 41% of third-graders are reading below grade level, according to the latest LEAP results.
In addition, the number of third-graders with reading and related problems rose by 37% since the state of the coronavirus pandemic in 2019.
Students here also fare poorly compared to the rest of the nation in reading skills.
In 2019 a total of 55% of fourth-graders read at or above grade level on the nation's report card, according to figures provided to BESE.
That was the same as 2011.
Fourth-graders scored 210 of a possible 500 points in 2019.
The state's goal is to boost that score to 220 by 2027, which would lead to Louisiana being ranked in the 20's if the performance of other states remains constant.
The issue has sparked a flurry of legislation in recent years, and state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said reading issues usually top the list when he visits with lawmakers.
"We have to approach literacy different in this state," Brumley said.
Among those at the retreat were House Education Committee Chairman Lance Harris, R-Alexandria; Rep. Laurie Schlegel, R-Metairie and Sens. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton and Robert Mills, R-Minden.
Mizell and Mills are members of the Senate Education Committee.
The state also plans to move to a single literacy screener used by schools starting with the 2023-24 school year.
School districts use one of four screeners today.
The screenings will be done at the start, middle and end of the school year.
Doing so will also allow schools to identify students with dyslexia.
The results of the screenings will be shared with families.
Chiasson said parents and guardians should not learn at the end of the third grade that their child has reading problems.
Students unable to read on grade level by the end of the third grade face major learning challenges throughout their school years, and are more likely to drop out in high school.
Under a 2021 state state law, K-3 teachers have to undergo training the the science of reading.
"It is a very deep dive," Chiasson said of the training.
"It gives them (teachers) a deeper sense of why it is important. Teachers are able to use the materials so much better when they know why they are using them and why they are important."
School districts have to report to the state when teachers finish the training, and teachers have to finish at least one such course by the start of the 2023-24 school year.