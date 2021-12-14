Speaking before a room full of community and business leaders, Supt. Sito Narcisse on Tuesday unveiled plans to dramatically reshape Baton Rouge high schools starting next year, turning them all into early colleges where students can earn as many as 60 hours of college credit — enough for an associate’s degree — by the time they graduate.

“Gone are the days when there’s opportunity and access for some,” declares Narcisse as he spoke to the luncheon gathering held at Baton Rouge Community College.

Narcisse’s “Pathways to Bright Futures” plan is part of a larger early college movement that is blurring the lines between high school and college with the aim of increasing the number of young people who eventually earn a post-secondary degree. The added college credit would come from dual enrollment courses offered through colleges and universities.

Baton Rouge Community College is already on board. Narcisse said he plans to include other higher education institutions, though he has not identified which ones.

Kim Hunter Reed, Louisiana’s commissioner of higher education, said the initiative fits in well with Louisiana’s goal of increasing to 60% by 2030 the percentage of high school graduates who later earn a post-secondary degree — it’s currently about 48% — and she hopes other school districts in Louisiana will follow suit.

“We have to educate, innovate and collaborate in new ways, in ways that education pipelines and opportunities have to be available to all students, not just some students,” Reed said.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said the initiative will set up children for success “well beyond the walls of the classroom.”

"I look forward to seeing the benefits that programs like this will bring to our community,” Broome said, noting she has three grandchildren who will be able to take advantage.

The plan offers high school students across the East Baton Rouge Parish school system two ways to earn these 60 college credits. One is an academic track that would allow them to enter a four-year college as a junior. The other is a career-technical track where students could earn an associate’s degree in high school in a specific career and go directly to work when they graduate.

Or students could do a combination of both, earning an industry-based certification along with their academically-oriented associate’s degree.

It would start next fall when incoming ninth-graders, roughly 2,500 of them, would be automatically enrolled in a total of four dual enrollment courses, two in the fall and two in the spring. Those courses would be world geography followed by world history, as well as a foreign language taken over two semesters.

Dual enrollment courses in higher grades would be added as next year’s ninth-graders advance through high school.

While students are supposed to take the course, college credit is optional. So students can complete the entire course and decide once they get their grade whether it’s good enough to be placed on a college transcript. If they decide it is not, then the course counts only as a high school credit.

As advance word of the initiative has leaked out, opposition has grown. There are concerns about the diminished role and job security for teachers currently teaching the high school versions of those courses. Another concern is whether all these new dual enrollment courses will come at the expense of Advanced Placement, in which many local high schools have invested heavily in recent years.

In a FAQ, or frequently asked questions, document released Tuesday, school officials say that the school system “will not supplant local teachers with college or university instructors” and that the teachers in dual enrollment courses will work with college or university instructors to “provide academic support, engage in progress monitoring and collaboratively engage with the lead instructional facilitator.” As far as Advanced Placement, the FAQ says the initiative “does not limit student access to AP courses.”

Narcisse spoke to a crowd that was dominated by a supportive crowd filled with people who have been involved in the initiative’s formation. Few speakers even alluded to the recent criticism, including worries that the superintendent is setting students up for failure in a district where students this past spring were able to score mastery or above on only 24% of the standardized tests they took.

Narcisse dismissed such concerns, saying all students can succeed with the right support — and he said they will have it.

"We should be opening up the floodgates and letting (students) prove they can do this work," he said.

Narcisse linked the initiative to his own family story. He noted how his father arrived in the United States from Haiti working as a taxi driver but got an opportunity to go into a better career after having a conversation with someone that showed he was versed in chemistry.

The new initiative is being piloted at Glen Oaks High School with a little over half of the ninth-grade class there participating.

Jada Phenix, a ninth-grader at the high school, told the audience that she has already earned six college credits and has enjoyed the courses, but said she was shocked at the start of the school year when she learned what her ninth-grade would be like.

“We just looked at them like they were crazy,” she said. “We showed up to school and we were in college.”

Narcisse first began talking about the "Pathways to Bright Future” plan last spring and has described it throughout as a certainty. The School Board, however, has yet to be heard.

It’s not clear if they will insist on board approval of if they will allow the superintendent to continue implementing the plan without holding a vote. The board is planning a workshop on Thursday at 4 p.m, an hour before their regular monthly meeting, to discuss the proposal.

A few board members attended the luncheon, and one, Tramelle Howard, spoke.

Howard, a former teacher who works as executive director of the Louisiana chapter of the national education nonprofit, The Education Trust, which has advocated for lowering barriers to students taking dual enrollment courses.

Howard linked the current opposition to this proposal by “the privileged community” to Ruby Bridges and the opposition to racially integrate public schools in New Orleans in the 1960s.

“We are okay with some students getting access while allowing other students to fall behind,” he said.