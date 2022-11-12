The LSU Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution to 'strongly condemn' LSU president William Tate for what they see as inaction by the university in renaming buildings on campus that students have deemed offensive.
The resolution came on the heels of an article in the university's student newspaper, The Reveille, last month that revealed the LSU Building Name Evaluation Committee disbanded in December 2021.
In a letter to Tate on December 22 last year, assistant vice provost and administrative liaison for the committee Ryan Landry wrote that the 16-person committee decided to disband "to give the new administration adequate time to develop its vision and set priorities."
LSU student Cooper Ferguson, a junior at LSU and one of three co-authors of the resolution, said members of student government and student body were unaware of the committee's disbandment until it was uncovered by The Reveille.
The resolution urges university officials and Tate to re-consider previous resolutions passed by student government in 2017 and 2020 that argued for building names on campus to be changed.
“This is pretty explicitly a fight over the culture and systems of LSU," Ferguson said. "We’ve seen students organizing on this issue for basically the last five years due to this disparity between the student body."
Ferguson pointed to the removal of Troy H. Middleton's name from the LSU Library as an example of how the university could handle other controversial building names.
In June 2020, the LSU Board of Supervisors approved a committee recommendation to remove the name of Troy H. Middleton, a former LSU president and Lieutenant General in the U.S. Army during World War II. Many students said Middleton's name should not be on the building because he defended segregation at the university.
Ferguson said there have been numerous petitions signed by thousands of students and alumni over the last two years to change the names of nearly a dozen other campus buildings.
In response to the resolution, Tate said he has been involved in the process of expanding on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in other areas at LSU.
“In the months since the building renaming committee voted to disband itself, I have been working to outline priorities related to diversity and equity for our campus," he said in a statement. "This included a reorganization of our diversity efforts into the Division of Inclusion, Civil Rights & Title IX and conducting a national search that resulted in the hire of Todd Manuel as vice president over the division.”
Tate said that LSU has launched or is planning inclusion initiatives both on its campus and alongside other institutions.
“The administration has also been considering a number of other ways to enhance our diversity efforts such as pathway programs to help provide more opportunities to students from elementary school to Ph.D. levels, diversity hiring initiatives, and our A&M agenda with Southern University," he said. "Importantly, we are working to find ways to better acknowledge important pioneers who came before us, and we will be finalizing and rolling out new efforts in the coming months.”
Adam Dohrenwend, another resolution co-author and LSU student who retired from student government earlier this month, said students are eager to change the names of buildings on campus because of the history behind the people who carried those names.
"If the university is so proud of these folks and the names that are on their buildings, why don’t they add a section to the website about these characters and talk about how proud they are of these folks in the history of LSU?," he said. "The university is always eager to talk about its trailblazing initiatives in diversity, equity and inclusion, yet they have buildings named after confederates, segregationists and slavers."
Ferguson said that the university changing the names of the buildings would be "a great first step" toward improving the university experience for students of all races.
"We believe as a student government that white supremacy must be rooted out of symbolic gestures as well as structural gestures," he said. "If the university administration won’t acknowledge that these symbols are oppressing students on this campus, we can’t see how they would reconcile with the structures that are oppressing students on this campus."