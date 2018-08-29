LSU is ranked 5th in the Southeastern Conference and 90th among peer schools, according to the Washington Monthly 2018 College Guide and Rankings.
The school is also 40th in affordability, 68th in research success, 59th in the number of science engineering Ph.Ds awarded and 86th in salaries for graduates.
"We are always pleased when national rankings place weight on important criteria such as outcomes, which are what truly matter to students and their families," LSU President F. King Alexander said in a statement.
"I'm proud to see that LSU remains highly ranked among its peers academically but also in terms of affordability and alumni success," he said.
Payscale has said that a student who earns a bachelor's degree from LSU makes $51,800 early in his or her career and $98,800 by mid-career.
The magazine said LSU is 30th among flagship universities nationally and 139th in the national universities category.
Recently Forbes America's Top College rankings listed LSU as 59th overall among public universities and fifth among SEC schools.
Both magazines said LSU is the top public school in Louisiana.
For more information on the Washington Monthly rankings go to https://washingtonmonthly.com/2018college-guide.