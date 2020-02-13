The East Baton Rouge Parish school system is not filling some high-level Central Office vacancies as Superintendent Warren Drake nears the end of his five years heading the state’s second-largest traditional school district.

It’s both an effort to save money, but also to preserve some flexibility for whoever replaces Drake after he retires on June 30. Applications for the next superintendent will be accepted through Sunday.

“A lot of those top level positions, we’re eliminating those positions to make it a more efficient system,” Drake told a luncheon crowd on Tuesday.

Amid 'deteriorated' financial position, Baton Rouge schools might face budget cuts The East Baton Rouge Parish school district may face budget cuts after it spent through roughly half of its financial reserves last year.

The school system annually tries to trim spending and this coming year is no exception. Central Office administrators make some of the biggest salaries in the school district, so not filling those jobs cuts down a bit on payroll costs.

Also, as Drake and his predecessors have done before, the new superintendent is likely to rework the school district’s organizational chart.

The big vacancies at present are chief of student support services, last held by Gary Reese, and chief technology officer, last held by Richard Ellis. Reese retired in July after many years with the school system. Ellis retired on Feb. 4; he was hired by Drake in 2015 soon after Drake took over the school system. Ellis had previously been the technology director for the Iberville Parish School System.

Since Reese left, two other administrators, John McCann and James Crochet, have split up Reese’s duties. McCann is the educational director over middle schools; Crochet is the chief business operations officer.

Instead of replacing Ellis, Drake has tasked Amy Jones, program manager of network operations, to run the department in addition to her other duties.

Those aren’t the only departments with vacant positions.

The Human Resources Department has seen the departure of its longtime leader, Millie Williams, who returned to retirement on Jan. 6 after a total of 48 years working in education. Janet Amelin Harris was promoted to take Williams’ place, but stayed only a month before being named assistant superintendent of schools for Louisiana’s Special School District.

Replacing Harris on an interim basis is Daphne Donaldson, a longtime lieutenant of Williams's. Both Harris's and Donaldson’s old positions remain vacant.

Director of Communications Taylor Gast said those vacancies have not been frozen and may be filled if needed.

Gast has a vacant position of public information officer in her department, which she herself held until Gwynn Shamlin was promoted in fall 2018 to general counsel for the school system.