Seventeen days after Hurricane ripped through St. James Parish, the area's schools have finally set a schedule to return to in-person learning. 

The St. James Parish School System on Thursday announced that it had completed an assessment of facilities that showed "substantial damage" to some schools and minor impact to others. As staff works on repairing the hurricane damage, the district said it will start welcoming students back on Monday.

Below is the district's latest reopening schedule. 

Return to School

• Monday: Pre-K through 12th grade will begin receiving communication from teachers as the District moves to remote interaction this week.

• Thursday: All Lutcher High School, St. James High School, Sixth Ward Elementary, Gramercy Elementary, the Career and College Center, Virtual Academy and Alternative Center faculty and staff will report to their home-base school.

• Sept. 27: Lutcher High School, St. James High School, Sixth Ward Elementary, Gramercy Elementary, Career and College Center, Virtual Academy and Alternative Center students will resume five-day in-person learning.

• Sept. 30: All St. Louis Academy, Vacherie Elementary, Paulina Elementary, and Cypress Grove Montessori faculty and staff will report to their homebase school. This includes Head Start employees.

• Oct. 4: St. Louis Academy, Vacherie Elementary, Paulina Elementary, and Cypress Grove Montessori students resume 5-Day in-person learning. This includes Head Start students.

• Current St. James Parish students who were displaced due to Hurricane Ida can now enroll in the St. James Virtual Academy. The application can be completed here: Virtual Academy Registration Form

Calendar Adjustments

• Fall Break is canceled. Oct. 11 and 12 are now in-person learning days for all students.

• Jan. 4 is now an in-person learning day for all students.

• First semester ends Jan. 12.

• Jan. 13 is a districtwide administrative day. Students do not attend.

• Second semester begins Jan. 14.

• An adjusted district calendar will be distributed in the coming days. At this time, all other holidays remain the same.

Registration

• Registration for new students, kindergarten through 12th grade, displaced by Hurricane Ida will open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at the central office, 1876 W. Main St.,

Lutcher.

• Registration events will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the PR Building, which is at the central office in Lutcher.

Bus Address Changes

Current St. James Parish students who need to change bus pickup and dropoff addresses can complete a form, which is available here

