LSU is in the market for a provost, eight months after the university's new president removed the previous one.
A 17-member search committee, headed by Boyd Professor of Chemistry Graça Vicente, will soon begin interviewing selected candidates and determining which ones to bring in for campus visits.
In his first week at the university last July, LSU president William F. Tate IV removed Executive Vice President & Provost Stacia Haynie from her role as provost and promoted Vice Provost for Academic Programs and Support Services Matt Lee to hold the spot on an interim basis.
Haynie, who joined the LSU Department of Political Science in 1990 to study judicial politics, had been in charge of academics and curricula as provost since 2018. At the time, Tate thanked Haynie for her work during the pandemic and told faculty and staff that setting out in a new direction sometimes requires a "fresh start in certain areas."
"It is not meant to imply that things aren't going well ..." wrote Tate, who was provost at the University of South Carolina prior to his appointment at LSU.
Haynie returned to the College of Humanities & Social Sciences.
Since Haynie's removal as the university's chief academic officer, LSU has embarked on a nationwide search to find a permanent leader.
LSU has tabbed consulting firm Greenwood/Asher & Associates, LLC to assist in its search. Finalists are expected to be announced in late spring.
"These type of academic searches always take some time," LSU media relations director Ernie Ballard wrote in an email to The Advocate. "Especially doing these searches mid-semester."
In addition to Vicente, the newly formed search committee to select a new provost includes:
- Jesse Allison, Associate Professor of Experimental Music & Digital Media – LSU School of Music, and Associate Director of the LSU STEM Pathway in Digital Design & Emergent Media – LSU Cain Center
- Jose Aviles, Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Success
- Chris Barrett, Associate Professor of English
- Mark Bieger, Vice President of Strategy
- Javin Bowman, Student Government President
- Prosanta Chakrabarty, Professor of Biological Sciences, Curator of Fishes, Museum of Natural Science
- William R. Corbett, Frank L. Maraist, Wex S. Malone and Rosemary Neal Hawkland Professor of Law
- Paul Coreil, Chancellor, LSU of Alexandria
- Theda Daniels-Race, M. B. Voorhies Distinguished Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Center for Computation & Technology, Program Director of the School of Collaborative Academic Programs
- Oliver Garden, Dean, LSU School of Veterinary Medicine and Kenneth Burns Endowed Chair in Veterinary Medicine
- Mandi Lopez, Faculty Senate President
- Lori Martin, Associate Dean, College of Humanities & Social Sciences, Faculty Athletic Representative
- Nancy Rabalais, Professor, College of the Coast & Environment, member National Academy of Sciences
- Elahe Russell, Associate Vice President for Accounting Services
- Allen Rutherford, Executive Associate Dean, LSU College of Agriculture
- Amber Salvadras, Staff Senate President