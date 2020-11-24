Ensuring children are reading on grade level by the end of the third grade is one of three priorities announced Tuesday by the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents.

Wes Watts, president of the group and superintendent of the West Baton Rouge Parish School District, said making the issue part of the state's annual review of public school operations will elevate the topic.

"Making it a piece of the accountability system sends the message that this is even more of priority than it was in the past," Watts said.

Watts made his comments during a 30-minute meeting with the editorial board of The Advocate.

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said last week the state needs to prioritize reading skills for children in kindergarten, first and second grades amid dismal statistics on how students are faring today.

A report earlier this year said only 43% of kindergarten students were reading on grade level, 54% of first graders, 56% of second graders and 53% of third graders.

Watts said superintendents favor the use of developmentally appropriate literacy assessments for first and second graders.

They also favor more professional development on proven reading instruction methods and more spending on proven curricula and materials.

Superintendents also want to find ways to encourage students to pursue education careers and for all high school graduates to leave with a college or career credential.

"I think we do a good job of encouraging them to pursue all careers but our own," Watts said.

The group spelled out its priorities in part because of concerns that it too often merely opposes education policies.

"We have got to change that," Watts said.