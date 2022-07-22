A Livingston Parish junior high school’s gymnasium caught fire Friday, leaving the school closed “until further notice.”
The gymnasium of Live Oak Junior High north of Denham Springs caught fire late Friday morning, according to a Facebook post by the school. Firefighters were on the scene as of 11 a.m.
Live Oak Junior High serves about 750 seventh and eighth graders, and its first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 9.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.