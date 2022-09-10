Nearly 200 employees of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system have reported getting sick from COVID since the beginning of July, but most of them have had to wait until the start of this month before the school district would process their claims for fully paid COVID leave.
Part of the delay is the parish School Board did not approve the leave until its Aug. 18 meeting, a month later than anticipated and nine days into the new school year. But even after that, it took another 13 days, until Aug. 31, to manually input the correct codes for the COVID leave in the district’s payroll system.
“It’s a manual process on the back end,” explained Nichola Hall, chief of human resources. “It is a bit antiquated and we’re fixing that,” noting the school system will soon transition to a new payroll system.
Since fall 2020, the school system has offered its roughly 6,000 employees paid days of special COVID leave, currently up to five days, on top of 10 days of personal leave that employees receive each year. Employees can accumulate personal leave over time, but not COVID leave.
The federal government for a time underwrote COVID leave for many employers. After the federal money ran out, many school districts discontinued this aid, but East Baton Rouge is still offering it.
Employees denied COVID leave have to use their personal leave instead. If that’s used up, they will have their pay docked for every day they miss unless they successfully apply for extended sick leave — but that leave pays only two-thirds their normal pay.
Hall said that, as of Thursday, 188 school employees, or about 3 percent of district staff, had reported having COVID since July 1 and had requested leave. Of those 188, 73 employees requested leave prior to the board’s Aug. 18 vote.
“I can say about 50% of those 188 have been approved thus far,” Hall said.
She said she expects all the remaining leave requests will be processed in the next few days.
Hall warned, though, that not all the employees left will automatically be approved for aid. Her office is checking each request to make sure employees submitted proper documentation, including a PCR test showing they are positive for the virus — no at-home, rapid tests.
Since the payroll coding issue was fixed, she said two of her staff members have been calling each affected employee and, if unable to reach the employee, staff follow up with an email.
“We believe in that one-on-one approach,” Hall said. “We pick up the phone and call everyone.”
Also slowing things down is that 10 members of her HR staff this year have themselves gotten sick from COVID, she said.
The payroll coding problem, which delayed processing leave requests, was not relayed to all employees who were denied.
The mix-up over COVID leave comes as the district faces a worse-than-usual shortage of teachers that has caused vacancies in some schools.
A school employee, who asked that her name not be used, told The Advocate that she got sick with COVID soon after the school year started and quickly requested COVID leave. The district Human Resources sent her an email days after the School Board vote denying her COVID leave request.
“Denied? I was thinking,” said the employee. “No, this shouldn’t be right”
She said she then spoke on the phone with an HR representative who blamed the denial on the lack of any “directives” on COVID leave from the School Board, a response that left her even more confused because the board had just voted to continue offering the special leave.
This employee said she recently resubmitted her COVID leave request but as of Friday had yet to hear back from HR.
The school district is insisting that previously denied employees resubmit their leave requests rather than HR reprocessing their original requests.
“The system doesn’t allow us to backflow,” Hall explained, adding that the new payroll system should correct this problem.
Employees from here on out who request COVID will have leave requests processed much more quickly.
“Typically, we try to do this in about 48 hours if everything is in order,” Hall said.