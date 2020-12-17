The field for top leader of East Baton Rouge Parish public schools will shrink significantly Thursday night when the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board votes on who to bring back to interview for the vacant job.

Two weeks ago, Austin-based JG Consulting simultaneously gave the board the 21 applicants for the job as well as the five it recommends for closer scrutiny. When the board meets at 5 p.m. Thursday it will decide whether to invite all or some of those five for further interviews. The board can also ignore the search firm and interview one or more of the remaining 16 applicants for the job.

Interviews are planned to take place in early January.

The School Board meeting is taking place at the school system’s Professional Development Center at 3000 N. Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Coronavirus restrictions include a 50% capacity limit as well temperature screening upon entry and mandatory mask-wearing. For those not in attendance, the meeting will be streamed live on the district’s YouTube channel and people can also submit comments remotely.

This is the second search in a year for someone to fill this key position leading the state’s second-largest traditional school system, home to more than 40,000 students.

The School Board has posted online the résumés of all 21 applicants as well as a link to short introductory video interviews submitted by 18 of the applicants. The best known applicant, and one of the five recommended, is Interim Superintendent Adam Smith. Smith is also only one of the two five candidates from the previous search who have applied again.

The School Board was compelled to hunt again for its top leader after Leslie Brown resigned after just two months on the job. The 62-year-old Brown, a veteran educator from south Florida, replaced outgoing Superintendent Warren Drake on Aug. 3. Brown went on emergency medical leave on Sept. 21 for an undisclosed illness. Sixteen days later, she turned in her resignation.

JG Consulting has returned to lead the new search. It is honoring a clause in its original contract saying it would conduct a second, free search if the person hired left “for any reason” within two years of being hired.

Besides Smith, the only other local candidate is Jeremy Couvillion, a former superintendent in Assumption Parish, home to about 3,300 students.

The other three recommended candidates are from out-of-state: Tawana Grover, superintendent of Grand Island Public Schools; Sito Narcisse, chief of secondary schools for Washington, D.C., public schools; and Marla Sheppard, deputy superintendent of Kansas City public schools. Those districts have about 10,000, 14,000 and 52,000 students, respectively.

Other notable applicants, who were not recommended, include Angela Domingue, the acting superintendent in Baker, and Elizabeth Swinford, a former associate superintendent for the parish school system.

Whoever lands the job arrives as the school system wrestles with an ongoing coronavirus outbreak and faces likely budget cuts thanks to the economic consequences of that pandemic.

Smith took over as interim superintendent on Oct. 15. The board launched the search that same day. That night is also narrowly rejected moves to limit the search to just the No. 2 applicant from last time, Nakia Towns, a top administrator in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Towns did not apply again. Neither did top applicants Quentina Timoll and Marshall Tuck.

A former assistant superintendent in East Baton Rouge, Timoll has since taken a job as chief of staff for the Louisiana Department of Education. Tuck is a former president of the southern California-based charter school group Green Dot Schools, but he made his name as a former head of a nonprofit that took over 10 low performing Los Angeles schools.

In its first search, JG Consulting gave the School Board the names and résumés of 24 applicants — one immediately withdrew. For the new search, JG reused the same ad and job description from the previous search.

Adam Smith is the local favorite for the job. A 24-year veteran of the school system, Smith has risen through the ranks and is well-liked. He spent six years in the classroom before moving to administration. He served as principal of Park Forest Middle School from 2005 to 2008 before moving to Central Office where he's worked ever since.

Smith has been called up repeatedly to stabilize schools in turmoil, including serving temporarily as principal of Glen Oaks and Scotlandville high schools. He has spent most of his career in middle schools, but former Superintendent Drake, who retired in July, put him over elementary schools a couple of years ago.

Couvillion spent two years, ending this past summer, as superintendent of schools in nearby Assumption Parish. Before that he spent almost nine years at Westdale Middle School, first as assistant principal and then four years as principal.

Of the three out-of-state candidates recommended by the search firm, Narcisse has spent the most time in leadership roles in larger school districts. He has spent the past 17 months as chief of secondary schools in the public school district in Washington. D.C. Before that, he served as chief of schools for Nashville, Tennessee, public school, which has about 85,000 students, as well as four year as associate superintendent in Prince George’s County, Maryland Public Schools, which has almost 130,000 students.

Sheppard has spent the past three years as deputy superintendent of Kansas City Public schools, which has more than 14,000 students. The bulk of her career though has been in the Houston area. She spent four years as assistant superintendent in Fort Bend Independent School District in Sugar Land, Texas, which has about 73,000 students. She also served as the principal of a middle school and then a high school in Houston, both cases hired to “turn around” those low performing schools.

Grover has spent the past four years leading the Grand Island Public Schools in Nebraska, which has about 10,000 students and is located 120 miles west of Omaha. She spent the prior 13 years in a variety of Central Office positions with the DeSoto Independent School District in DeSoto, Texas, home to almost 10,000 students.