Baton Rouge-area schools were announcing plans Monday for staff and students to return to campus after the disruptions of Hurricane Ida.
Schools canceled class all last week as Ida's fearsome winds knocked out power and put debris on roads throughout the region.
Most of the Baton Rouge area was spared Ida's worst damage, and some schools in the western part of the region were planning to reopen soon. But parishes to the east, where winds were more ferocious, were still working to restore power, and their schools were planning to resume later.
Here's the latest information from local school districts as of Monday morning. We'll be updating this as we learn more.
East Baton Rouge Parish
All staff will return to work on Tuesday. Students will return to class on Wednesday.
After an extensive assessment of EBRPSS school facilities, and round the clock work from our facilities and technology teams EBRPSS will be able to safely welcome back all staff on Tuesday September 7, 2021 and students on Wednesday September 8, 2021.
Livingston Parish
All 12-month employees will return to work Tuesday. That includes central office staff, principals and some custodial staff. All other school employees will return to work on Thursday.
The district plans for students at many schools to return by Friday. School officials are working to determine which campuses have power, clean drinking water and basic internet access. The list of schools that will open Friday will be announced Wednesday.
Athletic activities will resume this week, but no competitions will be held before Thursday.
Ascension Parish
All staff will return to work on Tuesday.
The district is tentatively planning for students to return to class on Wednesday, but school officials are assessing power restoration and other storm recovery efforts — a final decision will be announced by Tuesday afternoon.
Some extra-curricular activities could resume Monday; individual principals, coaches and sponsors will provide information.
East Feliciana
All staff will return to work Tuesday. Students will return to class Wednesday.
Other schools
Hosanna Christian Academy will open to students and staff on Wednesday.
This list will be updated as more information is announced. If you are a school leader who wants information included here, email newstips@theadvocate.com.