Louisiana's top school board will soon decide whether to defy Gov. John Bel Edwards and let school districts decide if public school students should be forced to wear face masks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is set to take up the issue during its meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

While BESE issues rarely boil down to partisan splits, majority Republicans on the board are said to be especially interested in debating the mask issue and Democrat Edwards' authority.

The topic could also spark a heavy turnout of residents because face masks for students have sparked controversy in St. Tammany Parish and elsewhere.

Sandy Holloway, president of BESE, said she does not know what the 11-member panel will do.

But Holloway noted that, before the governor issued his mask mandate on Aug. 2, BESE made a point of saying the issue should be left to the state's 69 school districts.

"Decisions regarding masking and other prevention measures were granted to Louisiana's local school systems to have authority to develop COVID-19 policies appropriate for their communities," Holloway said in July.

What set off the latest debate was an opinion issued Aug. 6 by GOP state Attorney General Jeff Landry, who has clashed with Edwards on a wide range of issues.

Jeff Landry says state school board, not governor, has final say on face masks in schools Escalating a political feud, state Attorney General Jeff Landry issued an opinion Friday that said Louisiana's top school board has the final …

Landry said BESE, not the governor, has the final say on whether students should be required to wear masks despite the governor's order, which applies to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Edwards called Landry's opinion "completely wrong," irresponsible and dangerous.

The governor, who is also an attorney, said he clearly has the authority to act during a public health emergency.

Michael Melerine, a Shreveport attorney and BESE's newest member, said state law gives the board the authority to set COVID-19 rules.

"Our local communities are in the best position to craft safety guidelines for their schools," Melerine said in an email response to questions.

"I have faith that our local communities will weigh all information available and, with the input of families, teachers, staff and health professionals, develop appropriate policies."

Doris Voitier, one of Edwards' three appointees on BESE, said the fact that an executive order is in place is crucial.

"Unless someone can convince me different, I am of the opinion an emergency situation and executive order by the governor supersedes any decision we would make," said Voitier, who is the longtime superintendent of the St. Bernard Parish school system.

Jim Garvey, a Metairie attorney and the board's longest-serving member, said while he has not made up his mind on any BESE mask stance, he has always taken the position that local control is best.

"But I do feel that right now, decisions are being made for the state as a whole, and situations in St. Tammany could be hugely different from the situation in Tensas Parish," Garvey said.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Belinda Davis, a BESE member who lives in Baton Rouge and an appointee of the governor, said it is hard to imagine that the Legislature envisioned allowing BESE to overrule a governor during an emergency.

"Even if I believed we could overturn his order, and to be clear I do not, it is irrefutable that medical experts say we need the mask mandate," Davis said.

"That is enough for me."

Edwards, in a letter last week to legislative leaders, said without a mask mandate, children will get sick and die from the delta variant.

"Without a requirement that our kids return to school wearing face coverings, we will have created the perfect environment for delta to strengthen its hold in Louisiana," he said.

"We will see massive disruptions in classrooms and schools."

The debate will take place amid skyrocketing cases of the virus in Louisiana and just as schools open statewide after a pandemic-plagued 2020-21 school year.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that students and adults wear face masks.

To stop the 'terrifying' COVID surge, Louisiana's top public health official urges mask-wearing As Louisiana’s hospitals buckle under a crushing wave of new COVID-19 infections, the state’s top public health official said Friday the only …

Critics contend whether students wear face masks is best left to families and local school officials, and that kindergarten students are an especially big challenge when it comes to masks.

They also note that BESE's most recent stance — let local school systems decide the mask issue — was approved in early July, well ahead of the state's fourth surge of the virus.

BESE debates often boil down to advocates for traditional public schools versus those who favor major overhauls in classroom operations.

This one may be more political.

Republicans enjoy a 6-5 majority on BESE.

Edwards has three appointees: Voiter, Davis and Thomas Roque, of Alexandria — all Democrats.

+4 Students must wear masks, John Bel Edwards reiterates; he blames attorney general for confusion Gov. John Bel Edwards has accused state Attorney General Jeff Landry of causing confusion over face mask rules for children and reiterated tha…

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, who was Edwards' choice for the job in June 2020, is walking a political tightrope on the face mask debate.

Asked if BESE should enact a policy that leaves the decision to local educators, Brumley said, "Our position has been, and we think it is important, that local control take place.

"But look, there is a governor's order in place. We have promulgated to systems that a governor's order is in place."