Louisiana colleges and universities are well underway in implementing policies that stem from four new state laws sparked by sexual misconduct complaints at LSU, officials said Thursday.

All four measures were approved during the 2021 regular legislative session.

+3 Legislation to address LSU sexual misconduct scandal is close to becoming law; see next steps A package of four bills that grew out of the anger from years of LSU administrators largely ignoring young students who complained of sexual m…

They followed a report by an independent law firm that said LSU failed to address widespread sexual harassment and abuse complaints.

The laws include new reporting requirements, legally defined sexual assault and other attacks under the term "power-based violence," allow college leaders to fire or discipline employees who fail to report sex crimes and require colleges and universities to publish quarterly security reports, including campus crime statistics.

The update was provided during a meeting of the Louisiana Board of Regents, which oversee colleges statewide.

One of the laws changed rules governing memorandums of understanding -- knowns as MOUs -- between campuses and local law enforcement.

Breakdowns in those agreements were one of the problems that surfaced during a review of incidents at LSU.

Legislature focuses on safety of women The health and safety of women has emerged as a significant theme in this year’s legislative session, and five bills, two House resolutions an…

The new rules require police to sign those pacts.

Allison Smith, assistant commissioner for student health and wellness, said Southern University and the University of Louisiana System have collected all the mandated campus signatures.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

"The campuses have done everything they need to require a signature from law enforcement," Smith told regents.

She said LSU and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System are still gathering the needed signatures.

Smith said more than 500 campus officials have undergone required training required by the laws.

School leaders also have to watch a training video mandated by the regents effective Jan. 1.

All four systems -- LSU, Southern University, UL System and LCTCS -- have adopted compliant policies aligned to changes adopted by the Board of Regents.

A total of 188 confidential advisors have been trained, more than the 137 required.

Schools are supposed to have one advisor for every 1,500 students.

The updates will be submitted to Gov. John Bel Edwards' office, the House and Senate education committees and the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children.

The select committee held high-profile public hearings after the incidents at LSU became public.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.