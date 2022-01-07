Cristo Rey Franciscan High School has joined a growing list of Baton Rouge-area schools that have pivoted to remote learning as educators in Louisiana grapple with the fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Due to "operational complications resulting from COVID," Cristo Rey will move to virtual learning Monday and stay remote through the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday a week later, the school said in a statement late Thursday.

"Our goal is to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, January 18," district officials said.

The school's main office did not immediately return a phone message Friday seeking more information.

A private Catholic high school, Cristo Rey throughout the fall followed a robust testing protocol which — along with strict masking policies — school officials credited for non-existent COVID spread leading up to the winter holiday.

In late November, not only was the school still requiring mask-wearing even after most schools dropped the practice; it was also limiting class changes to minimize contacts between students and lessen spread.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

"We haven’t had a single positive case on campus this year," Eric Engemann, Cristo Rey's school leader, said then.

So far this week, a mix of private and public schools across the capital region pivoted to remote learning as the omicron variant spreads rapidly in Louisiana, sending the state's case numbers to record highs.

Schools in Baton Rouge to make the switch include Belaire High School, Buchanan Elementary, Collegiate Baton Rouge, Democracy Prep, Kenilworth Science and Technology Center, Magnolia Woods Elementary and McKinley Senior High.

In New Roads, False River Academy said it would switch to remote learning Thursday and Friday. And the entire St. Helena Parish School District — which includes four campuses — went to remote learning through next Monday so it can adjust its test provider amid a testing shortage, the district said.

McKinley High, other Baton Rouge schools go remote due to COVID cases; see which ones Three more campuses in Baton Rouge said Thursday they would switch to remote learning for the next few days as schools grapple with the corona…