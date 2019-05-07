Rebuffing House leaders, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday opted to stick with its earlier request for a $39 million increase for public schools.

Last month the House Education Committee voted to return a $3.85 billion school funding proposal to the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, and for BESE to remove the $39 million request.

House Education Committee Chairwoman Nancy Landry, R-Lafayette and others said the school aid portion of the request could end up killing the $1,000 teacher pay raises included in the same package as well as $500 hikes for school support workers.

But BESE, after hearing a parade of public school leaders who urged the panel to stay with its March proposal, did just that.

No vote was taken.

Those behind that stance include the office of Gov. John Bel Edwards, who has made the $1,000 raises the key part of his 2019 legislative agenda, Louisiana Federation of Teachers, Louisiana Association of Educators, Louisiana Association of School Superintendents and the Louisiana School Boards Association.

"Hold firm to this resolution," said Mike Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents.

"Show the people in public education that you support them," Faulk said.

Backers noted that public schools have landed only one general increase in the past decade and districts are grappling with rising costs of health insurance, retirement and curriculum.

BESE President Gary Jones, who lives near Alexandria, said there is a disturbing trend of cash-strapped school districts converting to four-day weeks.

"I don't think people or districts make that choice because they have any other choice," Jones said.

No one urged BESE to revamp its proposal, which includes $1,000 teacher pay raises and $500 increases for support workers.

The $39 million increase amounts to 1.375 percent.

State aid used to rise by 2.75 percent routinely before a decade of budget problems.

The action by BESE reinforces a split that includes Edwards, BESE, public schools groups and the Senate on one side and the House on the other.

The $3.85 billion would aid public schools for the 2019-20 school year.

The money is parceled through a formula called the Minimum Foundation Program.

State lawmakers can accept or reject BESE's request but cannot change it.

If legislators are unable to agree on a new funding plan the one in place today would remain.

However, the governor and others contend that it is crucial to include the pay raises in the formula so they are recurring.

If not, the raises would amount to one-year stipends.

Jones asked teacher union and other leaders whether they are willing to risk BESE's proposal dying in the Legislature, and any pay raises limited to one year only.

Each one said they would take that risk.

Jones said that, if required, BESE will hold another special meeting before adjournment on June 6.

Last week the Senate Education Committee voted 6-1 for the $1,000 and $500 pay raises and $39 million increase.

On Monday the powerful House Appropriations voted 3-17 against a bid to add the $39 million boost to the $30 billion operating budget, which will be debated by the House on Thursday.

Instead, the panel approved pay raises of $1,200 for teachers and $600 for cafeteria workers, and school bus drivers.

Public school teachers in Louisiana are paid an average of $50,000 per year.

Support workers average less than $23,000 annually, officials said.

