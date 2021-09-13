Early indications suggest that Hurricane Ida is not — or at least not yet — causing many families in the most affected areas of southeast Louisiana to transfer their children to schools in other parts of the state while they wait for their communities to recover.

As of Friday, the three largest school districts in the Baton Rouge region had yet to see many new arrivals.

Ascension Parish schools had 15 new displaced students enroll in its schools, while East Baton Rouge Parish schools had at most 13 new displaced students. Livingston Parish, which just reopened Friday, had yet to try to count their newcomers, but their overall enrollment was about the same as it was before the storm hit Aug. 29.

That’s a far cry from early September 2005 when at least 11,000 students displaced by Hurricane Katrina from New Orleans-area schools had already registered at public, private and Catholic schools in the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas, according to a newspaper survey conducted at the time.

State officials estimate that about 169,000 children in Louisiana will still be out of school Monday, down from a peak of about 300,000 children out of school immediately after Ida struck two weekends ago. They have not as yet released any counts of displaced students changing schools.

Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston schools, which closed after Ida, are nearly completely reopened. The last closed public schools in Ascension and East Baton Rouge are reopen Monday, and Livingston will have all but four of its schools reopened by Tuesday.

More schools in southeast Louisiana with little or no damage, particularly in New Orleans, plan to reopen within the next week to 10 days. These include schools in Tangipahoa Parish, which is bringing students back between Wednesday and the following Monday.

Schools in some hard-hit communities are to reopen later in the month.

Jefferson Parish schools have plans to reopen over a two-week period starting Sept. 20, though schools in Grand Isle and Lafitte will remain closed indefinitely. St. Helena Parish is tentatively planning to reopen Sept. 27. Leaders in St. James Parish are also looking to begin reopening schools late this month, but have yet to announce dates.

In Lafourche, St. Charles, St. John and Terrebonne parishes, though, schools may not reopen until October. Many schools there were damaged and the majority of residents are still without power. About 55,000 children in those parishes attend public or private schools.

Home to frequent hurricanes, Louisiana has much experience with storm-provoked school disruption.

Katrina and Hurricane Rita, which struck a month after Katrina, displaced about 200,000 schoolchildren in all. On average, they were out of school generally for about five weeks, according to a 2006 report by the Rand Corporation — a quarter were out less than three weeks, a fifth more than seven weeks.

+7 With schools set to open in Lake Charles area, a ‘beautiful mess’ awaits students SULPHUR – When Michelle LeBlanc made it back to see her school, she stood on the stage of the auditorium and watched as water rose below her a…

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

A year ago, Hurricane Laura, and two months later, Hurricane Delta, caused extensive damage to southwest Louisiana, but they caused far less student displacement than Katrina. Calcasieu Parish, the largest school district in the region, launched a virtual school soon after Laura passed and began reopening schools after about a month. Even so, about 4,000 fewer students attend Calcasieu schools today than the number prior to Laura.

State Superintendent Cade Brumley last week toured schools in Jefferson, Orleans, Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes, seeing the damage first hand. Brumley, who served as Jefferson’s schools superintendent from 2018 to 2020 before taking on the state’s top education job, first drove through Kenner. Knowing how many children there were from families already struggling economically, he recalls becoming “unexpectedly emotional."

“You look at some of the destruction in some of the apartment complexes and some of those homes and your heart goes out of those families because they don’t have the resources to repair,” Brumley said.

In the wake of Ida, the Louisiana Department of Education has largely been playing a support role, trying to help local school leaders work through current and future challenges.

The agency issued a 10-page guidance document last week. The guidance reminds educators that under federal law that students displaced by storms are considered homeless and consequently can enroll immediately in schools in the communities where they land. The document also includes instructions on how schools should track incoming and outgoing students in the state and local student information systems.

Brumley’s office also is allowing charter schools upon request to exceed their enrollment caps in order to enroll all interested, displaced students, but as of late last week none had made such a request.

Brumley made clear his commitment to get schools operating again as soon as possible, but said that may mean changes. Since so many schools have suffered damage, he said that the worst-hit districts may be sending children temporarily to other schools or opening temporary campuses in community centers or in old school buildings until their home schools are ready to take back students.

“School may not look the same as it was before,” he said.

Virtual school as a short term bridge is unlikely, he said, because of the lack of power in homes and a shortage of staff.

The state agency also plans to work with districts on how to revise their school calendars to make up lost time. For the schools that reopen the latest that may mean extending the first semester into January or even February. Brumley said that students have already lost too much time in school already due to COVID-19.

“This is the third school year operating in a pandemic and now we are facing a storm,” Brumley said. “We have to adjust to make sure that kids get the time (in school) they need and deserve.”

“That’s a bit of a hard approach to take,” he continued, “but I have to consider the kids who have had their learning interrupted for a third consecutive year.”