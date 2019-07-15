Despite enrollment declines after the August 2016 floods, Central is once again growing and will likely outgrow all of its public schools by 2030 or shortly thereafter, according to a new demographic study commissioned by the Central school district.

The study is a part of fact-finding prelude to mapping out what kind of facility improvements, and perhaps new schools, the suburban Baton Rouge school system will need to accommodate anticipated growth over the next five to 10 years.

“In the next six months, we’d like to work with the community to develop a long-range facilities plan,” said Superintendent Jason Fountain.

+5 Incoming superintendent looks to take Central schools to 'world class' status Jason Fountain, the incoming superintendent of the Central school system, has spent most of his career in elementary and secondary education, …

Demographer Mike Hefner, of Duson, presented his findings in late June to the Central School Board’s Facility Committee. On July 31, that committee is set to hear a related presentation on the state of high school athletic facilities that CSRS Inc. of Baton Rouge is developing.

Fountain said part of the school district's long-range planning will involve determining how much it would need to spend and how to fund any facility improvements.

Hiring Hefner, a former Lafayette Parish school board member who has done demographic work for several school districts, cost Central about $12,000. Hefner came up with two scenarios in determining future growth in Central:

That 2016 and 2017, the year of and the year after the flooding that devastated most of Central, were anomalies and won’t affect population growth.

That 2016 and 2017 had a lasting effect that will slow future population growth.

In the first analysis, which assumes no flood impact, Central Schools will grow from 4,769 students today to 5,233 students by 2023. By 2030, the five Central schools would enroll 5,786 students.

In the second analysis, which assumes flood impact, growth is a bit slower: 5,094 students by 2023, some 139 fewer students than the first projection, and 5,580 students by 2030, some 206 fewer students than the first scenario.

Bellingrath Hills, which enrolls preschoolers and kindergartners, and Tanglewood Elementary, which has first- and second-graders, are now above the capacity of 400 students they were originally designed for. Central has installed temporary buildings to handle the additional students.

“We’re fine with our T-buildings at Bellingrath and Tanglewood,” Fountain said.

Also, Tanglewood was renovated and modernized after the 2016 floods — it was the only Central public school that flooded — so it’s going to be in use for a long time, he said.

Central Intermediate and Central Middle, which both opened in 2012, have room to grow before reaching their capacity. Under Hefner’s higher-growth scenario, they would reach their design capacities of 1,200 students each by 2027, while under his lower-growth scenario, they would cross that threshold a year later.

Depending on the scenario, Central High looks to grow the most of the five schools, 234 versus 361 more students. Under the higher-growth scenario, the high school would cross its design capacity of 1,700 students by 2030, but under the lower-growth scenario it would still have room for 72 more students in 2030.

Healthcare premiums for Central school system employees: some to see increase, others a decrease Starting Sept. 1, health insurance premiums for employees of the Central school system will increase an average of 4.5 percent overall, but th…

While the high school, which recently added a 500-seat freshman academy, has the most space to grow, it also has a potential new home: the 175-acre former Greenwell Springs mental hospital site the Central school district acquired a few years ago from the state.

Fountain, however, said it’s not a foregone conclusion that the Greenwell Springs property is where the high school would relocate and he doubts any new high school is coming soon.

“We’re not ready to go out and build a high school right now,” Fountain said.

Fountain said Hefner cautioned that his projections for five years tend to be much more accurate than projections further into the future. The superintendent also said he is looking not just a school’s design capacity but also what various school programs require as he figures out future facility needs.

“You have to use common sense,” he said. “It’s not just the square footage, but it’s also the programmatic decisions you make at a school.”