As Southern University faculty and board members wrapped up three days of interviews with finalists for its president-chancellor post, the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville said his highest priority would be to improve student outcomes at the end of their college studies.
"I will tell you that they probably need to be better and we ought to really be committing to doing better that way," Chancellor Dennis Shields said. "So that’s the first thing that I would do. It’s not a change, it’s identifying a challenge and saying ‘OK, what’s in place to deal with this now and how do we change that dynamic?’”
The Southern system is seeking a replacement for president-chancellor Ray Belton, who is stepping down this fall.
Shields has been chancellor of UW-Platteville since 2010. He previously worked in the legal profession; he earned a law degree from Iowa in 1982. He was assistant dean of admissions for the University of Iowa from 1982 to 1991, then oversaw admissions at the University of Michigan for six years and at Duke University for seven years.
The Southern community interviewed Dillard University President Walter Kimbrough on Tuesday and University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff Chancellor Laurence Alexander on Wednesday. The Southern board is expected to select its next president-chancellor at its Feb. 18 meeting.
Shields described himself as a "values-driven" leader who said he's focused on making sure the students who come to Southern can finish their time at the university.
"I would suggest to you that every student who graduates from Southern is well-educated and well-prepared to go out into the world," he said. "But not enough of the students who start at Southern finish at Southern. And we need to investigate what’s happening and commit some resources to improving those outcomes for students, so that’s front and center for me."
Shields said he wants to stress how important connecting and engaging with communities like Scotlandville can be in the overall wellbeing of the university.
"You need to talk to the elected officials.You need to talk to the business community. You need to talk to the religious community," he said. "Sit down with them. Create the list of what the challenges are in front of the community and that’s where I would start to have those conversations. And then you come back to campus and you talk about and discuss what, of those things, can you move.”
Shields shared that he sees the president role in the Southern University System as a position that lifts "the vision of the whole system" and makes sure everyone is focused on specific goals and objectives.
"Every year we’d sit down and say ‘what are the two or three things, system-wide, that each campus needs to find a way contribute to the health and wellbeing of the system?’ and then stay in contact with the chancellors moving forward," Shields said. "One of the primary roles of any leader is to put good people, talented people, people who can get things done, in place and to work with that team moving forward.”
Though student outcomes and developing a unified vision among faculty, students and alumni are Shields' biggest priorities, he said his first steps would include gaining a deeper understanding of the university and its culture by meeting people and building relationships.
“You have to learn about the institution, its history, its traditions, its culture and you have to become known," he said. "So you have to be out on the campuses meeting with faculty, meeting with students and coming to be known so they understand your values and how you interact with people."