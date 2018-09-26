The president of the Louisiana Federation of Teachers is praising a federal court ruling that says charter schools have to recognize and bargain with teacher unions.

The decision, issued last Friday by the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, upheld one by the National Labor Relations Board in a dispute involving International High School of New Orleans.

"Educators in charter schools do not have elected boards they can appeal to when policies should be adjusted," LFT President Larry Carter said in a statement.

"And the voting public has no say in their operation," Carter added.

"This ruling at least gives experts, the teachers and school employees in the classroom, a voice when it comes to the best practices for creating an excellent learning environment," he said.

Charter schools are public schools that are supposed to offer innovative teaching methods, without the red tape typical in traditional public schools.

They can be authorized by local school boards and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

About 80,000 students attend 145 charter schools statewide, with most located in the New Orleans area.

LFT officials said that, in 2016, more than 65 percent of teachers at International asked that United Teachers of New Orleans serve as their bargaining agent during contract negotiations.

The holder of the charter, Voices for International Business and Education, rejected the request and said collective bargaining requires the approval of the employer.

"This is a victory for teachers, students and parents in New Orleans," Jim Randels, president of UTNO, said in a statement.

"It means that more people will be working together to improve our schools as partners in education," Randels said.

The key issue was whether Voices was a political subdivision of the state, and thus exempt from the rules of the National Labor Relations Board.

The court said it is not.

"Because Louisiana chose to insulate its charters from the political process, Voices like most other privately-controlled employers is subject to the National Labor Relations Act," according to the 12-page ruling.

Officials for Voices and the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Ben Franklin High School, Morris Jeff Community School and the Mary D. Coghill Carter School already have colllective bargaining agreements with the UTNO, according to the union.

