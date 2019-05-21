Standing in front of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board Office, the leaders of two teacher unions called Tuesday for an immediate investigation into the principal at McKinley High, saying he rules by fear, retaliates against those who criticize him and behaves inappropriately with both children and adults.

The local chapters of the Federation of Teachers and the Association of Educators decided to go public after school officials rebuffed them Monday. The unions issued their demands in a letter Friday to School Board members and Superintendent Warren Drake.

On Tuesday, they called for Principal Esrom Pitre to step down from the school he’s led since July.

Angela Reams-Brown, president of the local Federation of Teachers, said perhaps half the staff at the high school are represented by the two unions and those who’ve spoken up about Pitre have come to regret it.

“All who complained opened or who grieved formally were targeted were targeted by the administration,” Reams-Brown said.

“We ask for the community’s support as we try to restore McKinley High School to a great high school who attend there,” said Tia Mills, president of the local Association of Educators.

Afraid to report violations through normal channels, faculty concerned about the leadership of Principal Esrom Pitre recently conducted their own partial and anonymous survey to which 35 of the school's 120-plus staff members responded, or about 30 percent of the staff.

“The responses spoke to a widespread pattern of unfairness at the school,” said Reams-Brown.

The unions want the Human Resources department to go further and do an “environmental survey” of all the staff at the school, something the department did in spring 2018 after concerns were raised about Pitre’s predecessor, interim principal James Kador. And they want it done before employees leave for summer break on Thursday.

Brown said multiple employees of the school have requested such a survey before.

In a statement released after the press conference, school system officials said the system urged anyone with a grievance or complaint to file a formal report with HR.

“All formal allegations made will be investigated,” according to the statement. “We will continue to act in the best interest of our students, families and employees.”

Inappropriate touching, hugging, body language and comments directed at teachers and students.

Routine use of “fear, intimidation and retaliation to control staff.

“Inappropriate and illegal” employee evaluations, including “a homemade rubric not sanctioned by the state and not shared with teachers and support staff prior to evaluation.”

Interfering with “state-mandated” class time and standards.

Creating and quickly abandoning “policies, schedules and activities” and doing so “with little notice or preparation.”

Punishing female students more harshly than boys.

Retaliating against staff who filed formal grievances.

McKinley High, which is located at 800 E. McKinley Drive, has had a different principals each of the past three years.

Reached Monday, Pitre sent a text saying he would respond to the union's complaints. He has yet to do so. Nor did he respond Tuesday for an additional request for comment.

From 2009 to 2013, Pitre served as principal Donaldsonville High, helping to bring that small high school from an F to a B on its state-issued academic letter grade; McKinley High currently has a D.

Prior to taking over at McKinley, Pitre briefly served as executive director at a new charter school, Athlos Academy in Jefferson Parish.

He spent most of his career in higher education, including stints as a professor at colleges in Denver, Houston, New Orleans, Shreveport and, most recently, working as an associate professor of educational leadership at Southern University in Baton Rouge.

Pitre’s leadership came into question recently after many employees at McKinley High received “impact” letters telling them they had to look for other jobs in the school system, double the number of impacted employees of any other school in the parish.

Pitre told The Advocate in April he was forced to lose at least 18 staff members, pointing to declining enrollment, particularly in the school's gifted program. McKinley High still has about 1,150 students, but its enrollment is down from its 2015 peak of more than 1,400 students.

Impacted staff, however, have raised concerns that Pitre abused the process to run off staff he's had run-ins with and is using questionable criteria to decide who should stay or go.

According to the unions, some of the faculty and staff said Pitre had made their jobs more difficult, with some complaining specifically: