Cade Brumley, superintendent of the Jefferson Parish school system, was named state superintendent of education Wednesday by Louisiana's top school board after two tense rounds of voting.

Brumley, 39, got the eighth and deciding vote when it was cast by Sandy Holloway, president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

+2 Jefferson Parish's Cade Brumley is seen as a serious candidate to replace John White Jefferson Parish Superintendent Cade Brumley is among those who have expressed serious interest in succeeding state Superintendent of Educatio…

The selection requires at least eight of 11 votes on BESE, and reaching that point sparked problems for weeks.

Earlier nominations for Brumley and two other finalists for the job all produced 5-6 votes.

The other finalists nominated Wednesday were Jessica Baghian, 35, assistant state superintendent of education and Lonnie Luce, 51, former superintendent of the St. James Parish school system.

A top education official announces her bid to be Louisiana's superintendent of education Jessica Baghian, a top lieutenant for state Superintendent of Education John White, said Thursday morning she has applied for the job White is…

All three were at the meeting, and Brumley immediately began getting congratulations after the vote was announced.

Moments before Baghian got six votes and five opposed.

After the vote, Holloway disputed the view that Brumley's selection will mean any kind of rollback from major school changes implemented in the past two decades.

Brumley was backed by all three of Gov. John Bel Edwards appointees to BESE.

The search has gone on for more than four months, including virtual interviews of roughly 100 minutes each for the finalists.

Former state Superintendent of Education John White left his post in March after an eight-year tenure.

Beth Scioneaux, a top official of the state Department of Education, has been serving as acting superintendent since then.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.