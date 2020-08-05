The state plans to provide public and private schools and child care centers with one million face masks and other personal protective equipment, officials announced Wednesday morning.

The state Department of Education is partnering with the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and parish emergency management directors.

"We're in uncharted territory and we need all hands on deck to safely reopen schools," state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said in a statement.

GOSEP will provide at least one cloth mask, which is reusable and washable, for each student and faculty member and 2,000 disposal masks for visitors and students or faculty who forget their mask.

Each school will also get at least three thermometers as part of efforts to combat the coronavirus.

The equipment will help schools meet safety standards spelled out by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

"Face coverings are an important part of the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are included in a mandate set by Gov. John Bel Edwards earlier this month," Jim Waskom, director of GOSEP, said in a statement.

"We are proud to be part of making these resources available on campuses across the state."

School leaders make their requests through their parish Office of Homeland Security.

More information is available at LDOECOVID19support@la.gov.