The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday narrowly approved Texas-based Great Hearts to start a classically oriented charter school in Baton Rouge, but rejected two other applicants.

The 5-4 vote for Great Hearts ran contrary to an outside evaluator who urged the board to reject all three applicants. Great Hearts was supported by New Schools for Baton Rouge, but another charter proposal backed by the prominent nonprofit fell short.

The rejected applicants, Discovery Schools and Pelican Educational Foundation, can appeal Thursday's decision to the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, or BESE. If BESE rules in their favor, they would receive a broader Type 2 charter that would allow them to enroll students from any part of Louisiana.

To get approved, Great Hearts agree to scale down its proposal to opening just one school in southeast Baton Rouge that will eventually have about 1,400 students in grades K-12. It can apply in the future for the two additional schools it had proposed.

The votes come as the parish School Board approved a $489 million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that anticipates a big expansion of charter schools already approved in Baton Rouge. The school system would direct about $80.2 million to district-approved, or Type 1, charter schools, up from $57.4 million this year.

In a presentation, Chief of Schools Sharon Williams showed that the school system has already set in motion significant charter growth, even without approving the three latest applicants. She said if all those approved schools grow to their full capacity they will enroll more than 14,000 students, nearly triple the 4,800 students in such schools now.

Board member Mike Gaudet was one of the no votes on Great Hearts. He said he was drawing a line because the board has approved so many charter before and said those past decision will mean painful budget cuts in the future.

"This decision is easy tonight compared to those," Gaudet predicted.

But the prevailing board members were swayed in part by the liberal arts focus and the strong academic track record of Great Hearts schools in Texas and Arizona.

Here's how the final Great Hearts vote went:

For: Board members Mark Bellue, Connie Bernard, Jill Dyason, Evelyn Ware-Jackson and David Tatman.

Against: Board member Dawn Collins, Gaudet, Tramelle Howard and Dadrius Lanus.

The outside evaluator had different concerns with different schools, which combined sought to serve more than 7,000 students. She worried that they won't serve enough low-income students, don't bring anything new to the school system, or don't have a track record of academic success.

In years past, the recommendations of the outside evaluator and schools chief have, with rare exceptions, been the same. But in this case, new Superintendent Sito Narcisse sat silently during Thursday’s discussion, by choice not offering no recommendation of his own, and no board member asked him for one.

Discovery runs two schools in Jefferson Parish, Great Hearts has 33 schools in Arizona and Texas, while Pelican has just one school, Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School in Baton Rouge.

Pelican was rejected unanimously. Discovery was rejected in an 7-1 vote, with only Dyason voting in favor; Gaudet did not vote.

Discovery and Great Hearts are both backed by New Schools for Baton Rouge. The powerful nonprofit has recruited some of the Capital City’s most prominent charter schools, as well as offering financial support and even helping to build their campuses.

Mary “Katie” Blunschi, a former school administrator in Baton Rouge, has for the past several years served as the school system’s legally required outside evaluator. She and several school system administrators interviewed the three applicants.

Charter schools are public schools run privately via charters, or contracts. Currently there are 29 charter schools operating in the parish, educating more than 11,000 children, or nearly 20% of all of the parish's public schoolchildren. Four more charter schools are set to open this fall.

Daniel Scoggin, president of the Great Hearts Foundation, said that he met with Superintendent Narcisse several months ago and remembers the superintendent asking him, “What’s your innovation?”

He said the charter school’s focus on classical, liberal arts and use of the Socratic inquiry is innovative in Baton Rouge,

“There is not an open enrollment, classical liberal arts in this parish,” Scoggin said.

Great Hearts, however, is likely to have a low percentage of qualifying low-income students who are likely to attend the three K-12 classical, liberal arts-oriented schools the organization hopes to open in Baton Rouge.

Its application says its target is to have only 40% of their students qualify as economically disadvantaged. Evaluators noted that several Great Heart schools average about 20% on this measure, one with just 8%. By contrast, almost 80% of the students in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, and about 72% statewide, are considered economically disadvantaged.

State law requires that the demographics of charter schools, with few exceptions, mirror those of their sponsoring school district, coming within at least 15 percentage points.

“The applicant does not meet this criterion,” Blunschi concluded.

Pelican has applied before unsuccessfully to expand beyond the middle school it has operated since 2009 out of the former Kenilworth Middle School at 7600 Boone Ave. Unlike its past applications, Pelican this time is seeking not a high school but an elementary feeder school with about 330 students, while it’s middle school would shrink to just 170 students.

Blunschi urged denial of Pelican’s request because the group’s current school has a D letter grade. District charter policy specifies that groups already operating a charter school in Louisiana need at least a C letter grade to be considered for a new charter in Baton Rouge.

“If I were to approve this charter, I think it would make our current charter policy meaningless,” said board member Bellue.

Discovery’s proposal had a lot of support from business leader, but Blunschi judged it as presenting “nothing new and innovative. She noted several current schools are offering a variety of career-oriented programs, as well as Narcisse’s “Pathway to Bright Futures” initiative that would expand high school programs in several high-demand career fields. Consequently, the evaluators conclude that “the application for Baton Rouge Discovery Academy presents nothing new and innovative.”

Caroline Roemer, executive director of the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools, said board members erred in not visiting the Kenner campus and seeing it in action.

“I’m telling you it’s a phenomenal place … I’m telling you you’ve made a mistake on this one if you pass on it,” Roemer said.