In a bid to dramatically boost lackluster literacy levels, a task force on Tuesday released a “literacy blueprint” that aims to turn Baton Rouge into "The Literacy Capital of Louisiana.”
“We know it's a civil right to make sure that every child can read, write and comprehend,” said Sito Narcisse, superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system.
Reading, writing and comprehension, however, are historic weak spots for Baton Rouge public schools. And it’s a district that trails a state that ranks 49th in the nation in reading proficiency on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP, often referred to as “the nation’s report card.”
The pandemic has made a bad situation worse. This past year, only 25% of incoming kindergartners in East Baton Rouge Parish schools were reading on grade level, down from 44% before the pandemic.
Narcisse has zeroed in on improving literacy as a key goal since he arrived in January 2021 to take over the state’s second-largest school district. As part of that effort, Narcisse has overhauled and standardized reading instruction and has placed a literacy coach in every school in the district. He's also set ambitious annual growth targets, for instance, aiming to increase reading proficiency for second-graders from 51% to 74% by 2026.
One of Narcisse's first hires was Barbara Lashley, who became his chief of literacy. Lashley worked previously as director of elementary literacy in Metro Nashville public schools, a district where Narcisse had worked as chief of schools.
A few months after he taking the helm of the East Baton Rouge school district, Narcisse worked with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to convene a joint literacy task force consisting of 40 members, most of them school employees.
The two offices held a news conference Tuesday at the parish library's main branch on Goodwood Boulevard to release the first in a series of reports that Lashley said will come out every quarter. This first literacy report is largely a summary of the goals and activities of Lashley’s office over the past year.
“We want this blueprint to be our North Star,” Lashley said.
This first report, however, appears to have been ready to go for months. It’s dated January 2022, five months ago. A district spokeswoman said the document has been in the works for months but only recently reached "a place that all involved felt it was ready for public consumption."
Also unclear are the results from the first year of Narcisse’s initiative. Results from state LEAP testing likely won’t be released publicly until August, though schools have already received scores for individual students.
Narcisse said that since arriving he’s instituted new quarterly tests in English and math that help educators and families identify the weak areas in children before the big state tests.
“A one-time test does not determine how well a child is doing,” Narcisse said.
Lashley said in-house tests this year show literacy improving by 10 percentage points between the first and the third testing cycles.
Speaking Tuesday on behalf of Mayor Broome was Leslie Chambers, assistant chief administrative officer for city-parish government. She said she’s particularly excited about Narcisse’s effort to improve literacy and offer more job options to young adults, saying that “meaningful employment opportunities are tied to literacy and access to literacy.”