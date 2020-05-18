Louisiana’s top school board hopes to name a new state superintendent of education Wednesday, but getting a super majority of the panel to agree on a choice remains a major hurdle.

The pick requires the support of at least eight of 11 members of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, which is a higher hurdle than boosting taxes in the Legislature.

No BESE member has publicly endorsed any of the candidates.

"We are being optimistic that we are gong to come to a consensus," said Sandy Holloway, president of the board.

"However, if there is a deadlock we table the matter and in the meantime Beth Scioneaux continues to be the acting superintendent," Holloway said.

The board is set to meet at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Scioneaux has held the job since March, taking over when former state Superintendent of Education John White left after eight years on the job.

Assistant State Superintendent of Education Jessica Baghian, 35, and Jefferson Parish schools superintendent Cade Brumley, 39, were long seen as frontrunners for the job.

But questions remain on whether either candidate can get the minimum eight votes needs to land the post, especially amid philosophical splits on BESE over the direction of public schools.

Former St. James Parish schools Superintendent Lonnie Luce, 51, has been mentioned as a compromise candidate, especially since he has experience with both traditional public schools and charter schools, which are public schools that are supposed to offer innovative classrooms.

Luce's departure in 2018 as superintendent of University View Academy -- the state's first online charter school -- has sparked questions just ahead of the vote.

He said Monday that, when he left the school after two years, his settlement included a "fairly large sum."

"I would just say if I had done anything wrong they would not have paid me a good amount of money," Luce said.

Luce is currently superintendent of the Louisiana branch of Charter Schools USA, which oversees seven charter schools in five parishes.

The other finalists are Joe Siedlecki, 44, associate commissioner for school system support, innovation and charters at the Texas Education Agency; Heather Poole, 46, executive vice chancellor of Central Louisiana Community College in Alexandria and Paul Vallas, 66, former superintendent of the Recovery School District.

The requirement that at least eight of 11 BESE members agree on a superintendent -- 73% -- is unusual.

Many state and local boards only require a majority of the panel to fill such jobs.

The high hurdle also complicated White's ascension to the job in 2012, and kept him from getting a contract extension during the last four years of his tenure.

Caroline Roemer, executive director of the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools, said selection of a state superintendent is a huge issue.

"They are making the most important decision they are probably going to make in their BESE tenure and it is hard," Roemer said of board members.

She said the hiring is complicated by the fact that BESE members could not meet personally with the contenders because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All six finalists underwent virtual interviews of roughly 100 minutes each, answering 16 questions on a wide range of school topics.

BESE member Kira Orange Jones, who led the four-person working group to fill the job, said she is unsure how the finalists are viewed.

"I really don't know where individual board members are," Jones said. "Hopefully we can get to board consensus."