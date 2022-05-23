A week after the departure of his original chief of communications Alex Stubbs, East Baton Rouge Parish school system superintendent Sito Narcisse has elevated Stubbs’ number-two person, Letrece Griffin, as her replacement.
Narcisse announced the change Monday in an email to school district staff. Griffin, formerly marketing and communications specialist for Knock Knock Children’s Museum in Baton Rouge, has spent the past year working as director of communications and public relations for the school system, the second largest traditional school district in Louisiana. Narcisse describes Griffin as a “a native of Baton Rouge with solid ties in various education and industry sectors.”
Her full job title is “chief of communications and family engagement.” That reflects duties Narcisse added: overseeing the school district’s relations with parents and community members through an array of newly hired parent liaisons and family engagement specialists.
Filling Griffin’s vacated position as the new director of communications and public relations is a new hire, Ben Lemoine. Lemoine, a former TV reporter and anchor, has his own marketing firm, Fleurish Creative, specializing in commercial video production and political media consulting. He worked from 2015 to 2018 as associate director of media and production at Merz North America, a global pharmaceutical company.
Griffin is inheriting a much-enlarged Communications Department, which added several people and publications during Stubbs’ 16-month tenure. The department churns out a steady stream of social media posts and videos tied to Narcisse’s many initiatives across an expanding array of platforms.
These new media include an array of newsletters, a revamped district website, new school apps and a districtwide app.
Griffin worked for Knock Knock from April 2018 to October 2020, but was laid off due to cutbacks at the museum during the pandemic. Previous marketing jobs included almost two years as marketing manager for the Belle of Baton Rouge. She has her own marketing firm and counts family members as educators and students in the school system.
Like Griffin, Lemoine is also a native of Baton Rouge. He spent nine years working in television, starting with five years at WBRZ in Baton Rouge, followed by two years at WWL in New Orleans, before moving to Phoenix for two years to work at a TV station there. Lemoine briefly returned to TV journalism last year, working for six months as an assistant news director at WBRZ.
Lemoine produced the 2011 documentary film "The Experiment," which chronicled the experiences of five children in New Orleans charter schools post-Katrina. Lemoine credits that experience for igniting his interest in public education. He has also worked as a combat engineer for the Louisiana National Guard.