Four schools in the town of Albany will reopen Tuesday, leaving all but four Livingston Parish schools closed since Hurricane Ida that have yet to set reopening dates.
Employees for the four Albany schools report to work Monday ahead of students returning Tuesday.
The schools are Albany Lower Elementary, Albany Upper Elementary, Albany Middle School and Albany High School.
Schools in hard-hit Livingston Parish began reopening Friday. By Tuesday, 45 out of 49 schools and school sites in the parish will have reopened.
Supt. Joe Murphy said Friday that the recovery work in Albany has moved faster than anticipated — at least when it comes to schools.
“And while our Albany campuses now have power, drinking water and communication and internet services, we know that many residents in the surrounding area are still without those services,” Murphy said. “So, we will be working with those families to help them get their children back on our campuses.”
The schools yet to say when they will reopen are Maurepas as well Springfield elementary, middle and high schools. They all still lacked power Friday.
Ascension Parish public schools, meanwhile, expect to resume normal schedules on Monday.
On Friday, Ascension public schools Superintendent David Alexander said in an email that 90% of students attended in-person classes while more participated in remote learning.
The plan is to transition Donaldsonville High, Gonzales Middle, Lowery Elementary and Lowery Middle schools back to in-person learning on Monday as well.
“Power was restored to all schools on Thursday,” he wrote in a districtwide email, “and each of our schools has gone through extensive facility checks and cleanings.”
Moisture and mold will require extra precautions at Sorrento Primary School, Alexander said. But he said the district has hired environmental engineers and professional cleaners to help.
“We know that for some families, there still remain challenges from Hurricane Ida,” he added. “Rest assured, we want to work with you to overcome any barriers to student learning.”