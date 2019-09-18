Baton Rouge education leaders gathered Wednesday morning to update the community on the Capital Area Promise, an initiative launched last September to create more college and career pathways for students in the Capital region.
“We want to see this grow. We have a long way to go,” said LSU President F. King Alexander.
King, the original champion of the idea, was joined Wednesday at the Main Library by leaders of Southern University, Baton Rouge Community College and East Baton Rouge Parish school system. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome sent Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Pamela Ravare-Jones in her stead.
A report card was also issued Wednesday detailing progress towards 10 goals agreed to a year ago. Seven of the goals focused on boosting college attendance. The first and third goals, insisted on by Broome, focused on early childhood education and summer employment programs. The last goal, pushed by the parish school system, focused on expanding college-based efforts to train teachers and school leaders.
Alexander and Southern University President-Chancellor Ray Belton said they’ve seen increasing student enrollment both on campus and through programs such as dual enrollment.
Alexander began the effort by teaming up in 2016 with parish schools Superintendent Warren Drake to bring about 2,600 sixth-graders a year from the school system to the LSU campus for campus tours. Four classes of sixth-graders have visited LSU since the annual tours started.
“They consumed 226 gallons of ice cream from the LSU Dairy,” Alexander joked.
In October, Southern University is planning to bring the seventh-grade class to its campus, and Baton Rouge Community College is planning a visit by four groups of eighth-graders through the month of October.
The Capital Area Promise promise is modeled on the “Long Beach College Promise,” an initiative Alexander undertook at his previous job as president of California State University, Long Beach. That was a far-reaching partnership with the Long Beach Unified School District that, among other things, provided for a tuition-free semester at the Cal State campus.
The “Capital Area Promise” is less generous — it’s highlighting existing ways students can get admitted to and help pay for local colleges and universities — but it’s also broader, focusing not just on higher education.
Alexander said the big difference between here and Long Beach is that the business community there had a central role, funding $1,000 scholarships that allowed students to afford the local community college, which then led to Long Beach University where he presided. He said in Baton Rouge this initiative has “flown under the radar” but he’d like to change that.
“We have the public sector, what we’re missing is the private sector,” he said.