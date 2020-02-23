John White's eight-year tenure as public schools chief produced solid gains in the classroom, but nationally recognized student achievement remains an elusive goal for Louisiana, officials said.

Pearson Cross, who is writing a book about the state's education overhaul, said White was firmly aligned with the push for public school innovations that have resulted in more choices for students and parents. "He has been diligent. He has worked hard."

"And then you can also say Louisiana still ranks 49th in the nation in education attainment," said Cross, associate professor of political science at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

White, who is set to resign as state superintendent of education March 11, presided over some of the most sweeping changes in public schools in decades.

John White leaving top state education post: 'Greatest blessing and privilege of my career' State Superintendent of Education John White, who helped lead the state through sweeping changes in its public schools since 2012, told offici…

He is a transplanted New Yorker who became the longest serving superintendent in the nation.

The number of charter schools has exploded, vouchers were expanded statewide in 2012 and aspiring teachers are now required to spend an entire school year working with a mentor before they enter the classroom full-time.

Teachers undergo more rigorous job reviews, early childhood education has been remade since 2012, and White helped implement more rigor in reading, writing and math — once known as Common Core — over the vehement opposition of former Gov. Bobby Jindal. He spearheaded the drive to raise academic standards for what constitutes an A-rated school and is gradually making long modest Louisiana benchmarks more in line with other states.

White, 44, enjoyed majority support from the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education for eight years, which allowed him to implement much of his agenda after Gov. John Bel Edwards derided his qualifications in 2015 and vowed during the campaign to replace him.

+2 Jefferson Parish's Cade Brumley is seen as a serious candidate to replace John White Jefferson Parish Superintendent Cade Brumley is among those who have expressed serious interest in succeeding state Superintendent of Educatio…

"We have had this incredible period of stability and continuity in terms of education leadership," said Barry Erwin, president of the Council for a Better Louisiana and a backer of most of the school changes pushed by White.

But significant gains on key state measures have failed to move the needle much on a generations-old problem — student achievement in Louisiana compared with the 49 other states.

Louisiana public schools still struggle in national rankings; 'Look at where we started' Despite notable gains in key areas, Louisiana remains mired near the bottom nationally when it comes to public school achievement.

The state's high school graduation rate — 81.4% — is the highest ever but still among the lowest in the nation. Eighth grade math gains on the National Assessment of Education Progress — a key barometer — were tops in the nation last year.

However, the latest snapshot shows scores for fourth and eighth graders range from 48th to 51st.

Results are up on a test of college readiness, called the ACT, and the number of students earning qualifying marks for college is up 40%, according to Jim Garvey, the longest-serving member of BESE. Yet the state ranked 45th on the ACT in 2018.

White has never disputed the challenge of improving student achievement in a state where two-thirds of the 720,000 students are classified as economically disadvantaged. "Let's be realistic about what we are up against," he said in an interview.

"This state and its people have been educated to varying degrees for 300 years, and we are still feeling the effects of how our economy was structured, of slavery and other dimensions of our history," White said.

Louisiana public schools still struggle in national rankings; 'Look at where we started' Despite notable gains in key areas, Louisiana remains mired near the bottom nationally when it comes to public school achievement.

"And you just don't change that overnight. It is not one governor's effort or one broad effort. It is a multigenerational effort."

Former BESE member Leslie Jacobs, one of the architects of the state's public schools accountability system, said eighth grade gains on the national math exam stem in part from high-quality curriculum pushed by the superintendent.

Another clear achievement during White's tenure, Jacobs said, is the revival of career and technical education — called Jump Start — which can lead to post-high school jobs as welders, electricians and car mechanics paying $50,000 per year and more.

Louisiana reinventing career and technical education; 'There is honor in all pathways' The rebirth of Louisiana's career and technical education system could become one of the state's biggest education success stories in recent years.

More than 20% of high school graduates earned Jump Start degrees in 2018, up from 2% in 2013.

"I think he has ushered in a very needed change," Jacobs said.

White often clashed with leaders of traditional public school groups who are allies of Edwards, including the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, Louisiana Association of Educators and the Louisiana School Boards Association.

Tougher teacher job reviews, public school letter grades and raising the bar in how public schools are rated have triggered arguments for years, and hard feelings linger today.

Louisiana Association of Educators President Tia Mills said last month she was glad White is leaving and that many educators were not pleased with policies pushed by White. Officials of the LAE declined comment for this story.

White, who was raised in Washington, D.C., and graduated from an elite prep school affiliated with the National Cathedral, is a longtime supporter of vouchers, which allow about 7,000 students from low-income families to attend private schools at state expense.

Surveys show the program gets high marks from parents. But problems have surfaced in some of the schools, gains on test scores have been uneven at best, and critics say the program drains about $40 million per year from public schools.

"I will always believe that low-income families should have every right to choose the school that they think is best for their child at a cost they can afford," White said.

How the state rates public schools, which started being overhauled 20 years ago, has won praise nationwide.

"In education, we are recognized as really setting high standards and really thinking how we deliver education to kids," said Caroline Roemer, president of the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools and often an ally of the superintendent.

Michael J. Petrilli, president of the Fordham Institute in Washington, D.C., said White's vision included high-quality charter schools, vouchers, school accountability and top-flight prekindergarten classes.

Early childhood education gaining steam politically 'like apple pie and the Fourth of July' After years of fits and starts, 2020 may be the year for a major breakthrough in state aid for early childhood education.

"John is also the rare figure in education today who understands education policy, education politics and education practice," Petrilli said in an email.

White said he is most proud of the scope of changes enacted over the past eight years.

"I think generally speaking our state has set high expectations, has pursued them and worked as hard as the state possibly could and has made progress," he said.

"But at the same time we have to acknowledge that the state is not where it needs to be."