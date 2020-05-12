The University of Louisiana System Board has named Edwin Litolff interim president of the University of Louisiana Monroe, the system announced in a news release Tuesday morning.
Litolff, who currently serves as the UL System's vice president and chief financial officer, will step in for former ULM president Nick Bruno, who announced his retirement in January. Bruno's last day in office is June 30.
“It is an honor to serve ULM through this time of transition,” Litolff said in a statement. “I look forward to Dr. Bruno’s counsel and working with university leadership, faculty, and staff to maintain excellence.”
The search for a permanent ULM president will continue through the summer, the news release said. A presidential search committee voted in April to extend their search timeline so they can hold on-campus interviews with larger student and campus community involvement.
The search committee will choose semifinalists for the position on May 18, and interviews will begin the week of Aug. 17.
The next ULM president will take office on Oct. 1.
“Dr. Edwin Litolff is ideally suited for interim appointment, especially in the current environment,” UL System president Jim Henderson said in a statement. “I fully expect he will work capably with the ULM leadership team and faculty, providing stable stewardship and even moving the institution forward in anticipation of the next president.”