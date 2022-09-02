Following investigations into a recent string of incidents on the LSU campus that were described as an attempted murder and two separate kidnapping tries, the university said they were not as severe as initially reported—and one wasn't a crime at all.
Still, LSU on Friday reiterated safety policies in an effort to quell the fears of students and parents as the semester ramps up.
"Please be assured that LSU takes your safety very seriously," a statement from the university said. "LSU sends out emergency notifications and/or timely warnings about certain types of reported crimes in accordance with federal guidelines."
The message came after three separate incidents took place as undergraduate students were returning to campus and resuming classes.
On Aug. 19, an LSU student was shot while walking near West Laville Hall to meet friends, according to an LSU Police arrest warrant.
Authorities say a warrant is out for the arrest of Clarence Hypolite, 19, on counts of attempted first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery. In its statement Friday, the university said campus police had "found it was not a random crime and involved two individuals who were known to each other."
Campus police reported a kidnapping in the area of Aster Street near Cypress Hall on Aug. 24 after the victim brought the case to authorities. According to LSU PD, an investigation took place and officials determined that a kidnapping did not occur. No criminal charges are being filed and the case has been closed.
And on Aug. 25, LSU Police said a man attempted to kidnap someone near Acadian Hall after the victim ordered food from a delivery service. Authorities say the man, Lazariel Archilla, 21, had an "encounter" with the victim before driving away in a silver sedan.
After an investigation, LSU Police determined that an attempted kidnapping did not take place, though Archilla has been arrested and charged with misdemeanor simple battery and simple assault. In a statement to television station WAFB, the DoorDash delivery service said the alleged perpetrator had hacked into its system and then posed as a delivery driver.
In response to the incidents, LSU asked students to call 911 or campus police as soon as possible if something afoul were to occur.
"With any incident that happens on campus, we ask individuals to please immediately call 911 or 225-578-3231 and do not wait," the LSU statement said. "Waiting will delay the victim receiving assistance, delay the investigation and apprehension of any suspects, and delay our emergency notifications or timely warnings to the campus."
Campus police said that incidents still have to be investigated by police and may or may not turn out to be what was originally reported.
LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard wrote in an email to The Advocate that LSU Police utilize a number of crime prevention measures to ensure campus safety.
"This includes education and messages sent to the LSU community and posted on the LSU Police website and social media channels," he wrote. "Campus lighting is one aspect of many on campus that also include cameras, police patrols, the LSU SHIELD app, emergency alerts, timely warnings, etc. Campus safety is a shared responsibility and members of the community are asked to report any suspicious behavior to LSU Police immediately."
According to Ballard, LSU has more than 1,700 cameras across campus and more than 60 police officers who patrol campus at all times, including residence parking lots at night.
Ballard wrote that, in lieu of call boxes with blue lights on them, which were "rarely used," students can download the LSU SHIELD app to keep moving and contact police through their cell phone rather than stopping at a blue light call box.
"The app enables students to quickly notify police, and it has a check-in feature that enables users to check on their friends and verify that they have returned from an outing, a run, etc. as planned," he wrote. "These mobile technologies are a much safer option than a stationary call box or light."
Ballard wrote that a lighting project for campus was approved by the state and has gone through a design phase under the supervision of the Division of Administration through Facility Planning & Control.
"That should start on campus in the next few weeks," he wrote. "In addition, cameras on campus are going through a bid process now for a plan to upgrade and enhance those."